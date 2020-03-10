CYPRESS — Bryan junior Jessica Adams pitched a complete game and was one of five Lady Vikings with at least three hits as the Viking softball team routed Cypress Lakes 12-3 on Monday in 14-6A play.
Adams (12-2) allowed only six hits as Bryan (17-5, 3-0) won its 10th straight. She also went 4 for 5, smashing her fourth home run of the season, with three runs and three RBIs. Jacque Adams, Natalia Garcia, Makayla Marquez and Alexis Rodriguez each had three hits. Rodriguez had a triple, a double, and two RBIs, and Jacque Adams notched two doubles. Micah Ruiz hit her third homer and knocked in three runs.
Bryan will play at Cypress Park at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Bryan 12, Cypress Lakes 3
Bryan 121 023 3 — 12 19 0
Cy Lakes 000 100 2 — 3 6 1
Jessica Adams and Jacque Adams.
W — Jessica Adams (12-2)
Leading hitters: BRYAN (17-5, 3-0) — Jessica Adams 4-5, HR(4), 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Jacque Adams 3-4, 2 2Bs, BB; Natalia Garcia 3-4, 2B, 2 runs; Makayla Marquez 3-4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Alexis Rodriguez 3-5, 3B, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Micah Ruiz 1-3, HR, 3 RBIs, run.
Highlight: Bryan wins 10th straight
JV: Bryan 13-1. W — Martha Alvarado (1-0). BRYAN (3-1) — Lili Rodarte 3-3, 3 RBIs; Alexa Garcia 3-3.
Next: Bryan at Cypress Park, 2 p.m. Tuesday (JV at noon)
