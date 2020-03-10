Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher officially announced the addition of Tommie Robinson on Monday. The hire of the former LSU running backs coach was first reported Feb. 24 by TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci.
“Tommie has outstanding experience working with running backs in his coaching career and has proven to be an excellent recruiter,” Fisher said in a release. “He will make a great addition to our offensive coaching staff.”
Robinson, who was at LSU for the 2017-19 seasons, was named the 2017 Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports for his efforts at Southern California. Robinson gives A&M its full complement of assistants. He was Fisher’s fourth addition since the end of the 2019 season. 56-year-old Robinson replaces co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Jay Graham, who left for Tennessee.
Robinson, who played at Troy, also has coached in the NFL. He was the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive assistant/wide receivers/special teams coach from 1998-2000. Robinson, who was a graduate assistant at Arkansas in 1991, coached TCU’s wide receivers from 1994-97. He left the Cowboys to coach running backs at Oklahoma State (2001). He also coached running backs at Memphis (2006), Miami, Florida, (2007-09) and Texas (2014-15). He coached wide receivers (2002) and tight ends (2003-05) at Georgia Tech; he was the pass game coordinator and running backs coach at Southern Cal in 2013 and returned in the same position in 2016. Robinson returned to the NFL from 2010-12, coaching the running backs for the Arizona Cardinals.
Fisher’s other staff changes in the offseason were tight ends coach James Coley, the former Georgia offensive coordinator, replacing Joe Jon Finley (Ole Miss); defensive backs coach TJ Rushing, the former Memphis assistant, replacing Maurice Linguist (Dallas Cowboys); and linebackers coach Tyler Santucci, the former Wake Forest assistant, replacing Bradley Dale Peveto.
