Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher is trying to make the best of unexpected idle time because the coronavirus canceled spring football meetings and practices.
“Sometimes you’ve got to slow down to speed up,” Fisher said Thursday via a video on the school’s website. “And right now is a time to slow down. You can’t just go full bore all the time without realizing what’s going on. God and this world has a way of humbling you and making you slow down and see things.”
Fisher said more than ever he appreciates sports and the role he plays.
“We all gripe and complain each and every day about this and about that,” Fisher said. “Oh, I gotta go to work and man it must be nice to stay at home and then you’re home for about a day and you say I can’t stay home anymore.
“But I think about how great we do have it in this country and how great athletics are and what we have here at Texas A&M and other places in this country,” Fisher said. “I think there’s such a great appreciation for our lifestyle and what we’re able to do, and what we don’t really realize in my opinion is how sports really bonds this country. I think it really does.”
Spring practice is typically a visible time for college football coaches, but not with the coronavirus. Fisher and his staff are staying on the phone talking to signed or prospective recruits from the next three recruiting classes.
“We’re [also] watching video and studying our opponents,” Fisher said. “[And] there’s parts of our game we want to improve. We’re trying to get as much out of this time as we possibly can.”
A&M is preparing for practices returning in the spring or summer.
“You’ve got to have alternate plans,” Fisher said. “It’s a lot of work, but at the same time if you’re not prepared when those situations come, you waste time. But you don’t know which one you’ve got to pull out. It’s like a game plan when the defense changes a little bit.”
Fisher and his staff are learning on the fly.
“We’re all in times now that are just unknown times. None of us have ever had any experience like this,” Fisher said. “The biggest thing is listening, paying attention and be safe and do as much as you possibly can within social distancing.”
The staff’s top priority is educating the players about how to handle the current situation.
“I think our staff is doing a good job,” Fisher said. “The big thing for us is to communicate and make sure they understand where this is at and tell them to be patient, because sometimes kids, they want to go, go. But I think the big thing we can do right now is educate and make sure they understand everything that’s going on.”
Fisher said college students typically want definitive answers, which aren’t possible with this situation, so he and his staff have to convey that.
“What we’ve got to make sure is they understand we’re all in the same boat,” Fisher said. “So there’s no need to panic. There’s no reason for anxiety. Do what you do. Do what you’re capable of doing, and that’s all you can do. But the big thing is keep the lines of communication open to them.”
Fisher said he always gets excited for spring drills but was really looking forward to this year’s practices, which had been scheduled to start Monday.
“I thought we had the best offseason we’ve had,” Fisher said. “The consistency level and the leadership part I thought was really, really good.”
The veteran players were grasping what the coaches wanted, developing into leaders and 13 early enrollees were part of the “young talent you want to get on the field and you want to get it coached and I was really looking forward to that,” Fisher said.
Fisher is setting a good example for his players by staying in great shape. One of the last things Fisher did before A&M’s football facilities were closed was have an elliptical machine, rowing machine and dumbbells sent to his home.
“I’m making calls all day, been on the phone all morning recruiting and getting in as many workouts as I can,” he told ESPN.com’s Chris Low. “Had [the elliptical] on level 8, too, but that’s good. I’m just trying to stay busy. I’m going crazy. It’s about to drive me nuts.”
