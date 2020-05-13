JIMMY POLLARD UP CLOSE

• Wife: Janet, married for 25 years

• Children: 3

• College: Texas Lutheran

• Major: kinesiology and history

• Favorite band: Big Daddy Weave

• Favorite coaching memory: 1994 regular season finale for the A&M Consolidated boys soccer team — “They had not been to the playoffs in I don’t know how many years but it had been quite awhile. We had to play The Woodlands, which they’ve always been a powerhouse in soccer. We beat them 3-2 in the last game of the season to go to the playoffs.”

• Most influential person: Jesus

• Favorite food: Blue Bell ice cream — “[The flavor] doesn’t matter. I like them all.”