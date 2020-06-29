Playing football is in the rear view mirror for Johnny Manziel who was in Lubbock for a relaxing weekend of golf.
“I’ve finally got to a point where I’m trying to achieve happiness in life, not happiness on the football field,” Manziel told
columnist Don Williams. “I know a lot of people probably want me to come back and play and give it another chance, but I don’t know, as far as being a person and figuring out life as a young adult — trying to make it and figure it out — if I’ve ever been in a better place than I’m in right now. I can honestly say I’m happy and I’m doing the right things to try and put a smile on my face every day, and that means more to me than going out and grinding on a football field.” Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Manziel told Williams he didn’t put in the time to be a good player in the NFL.
“My heart wasn’t in it, and it worked out the way it did,” said Manziel, who added he had an amazing time at Texas A&M and “I gave it everything I had.”
The 27-year-old Manziel is living in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he’s playing a lot of golf and sporting a 2 handicap. He also communicates often with Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury who was A&M’s offensive coordinator in Manziel’s freshman season.
“That’s a guy that I admire very, very much,” Manziel said. “I can’t respect another person on the face of the earth as much as I do Kliff."
Many focus on what Manziel didn’t accomplish instead of what he did, which is OK by the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner.
“People can call me whatever they want, but at the end of the day, I’m proud of what I did,” Manziel said. “I’m proud of what I accomplished. I bettered myself. I bettered my family’s life. I got a chance to play amazing college football, and it didn’t work out in the NFL and that’s OK.”
Johnny Manziel smiles at his niece, Blythe Malechek, 5 months, while signing autographs for fans at Aggieland Outfitters on University Drive in 2019. Hundreds lined up around the store to meet the former Texas A&M quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner.
