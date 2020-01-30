Texas A&M forward N’dea Jones’ next trip home will be especially sweet after the 15th-ranked Aggie women’s basketball team beat Georgia 64-63 on Thursday in Southeastern Conference play at Reed Arena.
Jones, a native of Lawrenceville, Georgia, led all scores with 21 points, which will provide plenty of bragging fodder for her when she talks to her Bulldog friends.
“When I see them when we go back home we can talk,” she said with a laugh. “We kind of have little fun arguments, and they’ll say, ‘We wish you good luck on the season, but not too much good luck, because when we play y’all we’ll win.’ It’s nice to have an upper hand on them when I come back home.”
Jones netted nine points in the second quarter as part of an 18-1 Aggie run, which helped put A&M (18-3, 6-2) ahead by a game-high 17 points just before halftime. She finished one shy of her seasons and career high set earlier this month at Arkansas.
Jones also pulled down 10 rebounds to push her streak of double-doubles to nine straight. She is the only player in the SEC to record a double-double in every conference game this season.
“N’dea Jones is playing so good,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said. “She looks like she’s on her last breath. I want to give her a water bottle, because she just keeps going and going and going.”
On defense, Jones also held Georgia forward Stephanie Paul to one field goal and three points — four points below her average.
A&M continued to play without leading scorer Chennedy Carter, who is sidelined with an ankle injury, and Georgia (12-9, 3-5) tried taking advantage by applying extra pressure to A&M’s perimeter players. The Aggies countered by getting the ball into the low post to Jones and center Ciera Johnson, who finished with 17 points. A&M scored 50% of its points in the paint.
“We have really skilled four and five players, and they are learning how to play together really well also, so it kind of makes it easier,” A&M guard Aaliyah Wilson said. “Once we get it in there, we know we can get some action going. Once [opponents] see that we’re going to keep beating them on the inside, it helps us guards on the outside to be able to make more plays because they are collapsing.”
Second-half turnovers made A&M’s comfortable lead disappear as Georgia scored 17 points off turnovers after halftime. Georgia started the fourth quarter with a 16-6 run, which pulled the Bulldogs within one with less than a minute left. Bulldog junior guard Gabby Connally scored five of her team-high 20 points during the run and 13 in the second half.
With 12 seconds remaining and a three-point deficit, Georgia settled for an elbow jumper by Jenna Staiti to get within 61-60.
Two free throws by Kayla Wells and one by Aaliyah Jackson gave the Aggies just enough buffer to clinch the win when Connally hit a near half-court buzzer beater to end the game. After what Jones said was one of the most physical battles of the season, the Aggies left the court drained with a road game at LSU set for 2 p.m. Sunday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
“I think our kids played a pretty good ballgame, but we are just dead tired and now we’ve got to go on the road to LSU,” Blair said.
•
NOTES — A&M senior guard Jasmine Williams celebrated her birthday Thursday by hitting a lead-extending 3-pointer to close out the first half with her father in the stands on A&M’s Daddy-Daughter Night. “This night is a really special thing that A&M does and one of the more touching nights they put on,” Williams said. “The Daddy-Daughter Night is special to me because I have a really close relationship with my father.”
