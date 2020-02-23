Texas A&M power foward N’dea Jones is the Southeastern Conference’s leading rebounder in part because 6-foot-4 center Ciera Johnson helps clear a path.
“N’dea’s done a tremendous job, but she’s also benefitting that Ciera is having so much attention on her that N’dea is saying, ‘I’m just going to go get it,’” A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair said.
Jones is averaging 11.692 rebounds per game, just percentage points ahead of Auburn junior Unique Thompson (11.666) who will be at Reed Arena on Sunday as the 16th-ranked Aggies (21-5, 9-4) host the Tigers (9-15, 3-10). Jones has moved past Thompson by averaging 13.3 rebounds per game in SEC play, including a season-high 20 in Thursday’s 64-47 victory at Georgia.
Against Tennessee last Sunday, Jones fell two points short of having her 13th straight double-double, but she rebounded nicely against Georgia with her 15th double-double of the season. That ranks second in the SEC to Thompson, who has an NCAA-leading 20. The 6-2 Jones also had a season-high eight offensive rebounds against Georgia as A&M had a 17-4 edge in second-chance points.
“People have to realize that when Ciera Johnson is double-teamed, it’s opening it up for other people,” Blair said. “And N’dea has had the benefit of that. Besides her having a nose for the ball and constantly going, Ciera is taking up two people. She’s doing what the team needs her to do, and at the same time, normally she’s always getting her points.”
The 6-3 Thompson, a preseason second-team all-conference pick by both the coaches and the media, is averaging 17 points per game. She is coming off a monster 24-point, 11-rebound effort in a 92-85 overtime loss to eighth-ranked Mississippi State, but as is often the case, she didn’t get a lot of help. The rest of the team had only 15 rebounds against Mississippi State. Thompson shot 61.5% from the field (8 of 13), while the rest of the team shot 37.2% (16 of 43).
A&M does a much better job sharing the basketball, averaging 15.2 assists per game to trail only Tennessee (16.6) and top-ranked South Carolina (16.2) in the SEC. Auburn at 11.8 is ahead of only Florida (11.0).
A&M has four of its starters averaging in double figures, including both frontcourt players. Johnson is averaging 12.7 points per game and 6.8 rebounds to complement Jones (11.6 ppg).
“I think our balance in the SEC as a tandem is as good with Ciera Johnson and N’dea as any twosome in the league,” Blair said.
Jones is shooting 50% from the field. She is making 70% of her free throws, an improvement of 13% over last season. She also has already exceeded last season’s steal total.
Fellow junior Johnson, despite double teams, is shooting 53.4% from the field, up slightly from last season. She has exceeded last season’s assist and steal totals. Then there’s her hidden value.
“Ciera Johnson is doing a whole lot more than what the stat line shows in that we run our offense through our five player, whether it’s a screen or getting the ball inside early trying to get them in foul trouble,” Blair said.
The return of junior guard Chennedy Carter, who missed seven games with an ankle injury, has created more space inside. Jones and Johnson combined for 72 points and 68 rebounds in the last three games, shooting 46.3% from the field.
•
NOTES — Sunday is A&M’s Senior Day. Starting point guard Shambria Washington, guard Jasmine Williams and forward Cheah Real-Whitsitt will be honored before the 3 p.m. game. ... A&M is 13-0 against Auburn. ... A&M is tied with 22nd-ranked Arkansas (21-5, 9-4) and 14th-ranked Kentucky (20-5, 9-4) for third place in the SEC standings with three games left in the regular season. Auburn is tied with Vanderbilt (13-13, 3-10) for 12th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.