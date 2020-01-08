Texas A&M Junction Boy Don Watson, who died Tuesday, had one of his brightest days on the football field on one of the worst weather days on record in College Station.
Watson led A&M to 7-6 victory over fourth-ranked TCU at Kyle Field on Oct. 20, 1956, handing the Horned Frogs and Heisman Trophy hopeful Jim Swink their first loss of the season before a sold-out crowd of 42,000. A thunderstorm that produced hurricanelike conditions turned over more than 150 airplanes at Easterwood Airport that day and caused the contest to be dubbed “The Hurricane Game.”
TCU scored first and threatened to take a two-score lead, but Watson intercepted a pass in the end zone. Eight plays later, Watson threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to John David Crow to tie the game, and Loyd Taylor added the extra point for a victory that helped propel the 14th-ranked Aggies to the Southwest Conference championship.
Watson was one of 35 players who had survived the 10-day training camp in Junction in 1954 under legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, laying the foundation for the ’56 team to go 9-0-1. Watson played halfback and lettered from 1954-56. The Franklin graduate led A&M in punt and kickoff returns in 1954 and in punt returns in ’56.
“Don was one of those one in a million [guys],” brother Dick Watson said. “He wasn’t but 5-11 and 150 or 160 pounds. But Don was just such a natural athlete and a very valedictorian-type student and all that stuff, but mainly, he would have been a great star at one of these places where he played full time.”
Watson played in the shadow of Heisman Trophy winner Crow and All-American offensive linemen Charlie Krueger and Dennis Goehring and fullback Jack Pardee along with several other all-conference performers. Watson earned the reputation as the “Frog Killer” because he also had a 51-yard touchdown run and a 20-yard touchdown catch in a 19-16 victory at seventh-ranked TCU in 1955.
“There’s a couple of games without him we wouldn’t have won,” Goehring said. “I guess when he came in, everybody said he was pretty small, but he was pretty fast.”
Watson also was a clutch player.
“You see, we didn’t pass very much, maybe 6-7 times a game,” Goehring said. “So when he came in, he had to outrun some of those guys, and he caught some good passes.”
Watson’s athletic success wasn’t limited to the football field.
“He could do anything,” Dick Watson said. “He never had a golf lesson in his life but he was shooting his age when he was 66, 67 years old. He’d beat you throwing rocks or playing pingpong. Two years in a row, he was at the state meet in tennis and track, and in those days they didn’t have five or six classes — there were only three.”
Dick Watson thought his brother would be the second coming of SMU’s Doak Walker, who won the Heisman in 1948.
“He could kick the ball,” Dick Watson said. “He never missed a pass, never dropped a punt. I mean, you don’t get people like that. But he didn’t run the ball that much [at A&M] and they didn’t throw that much.”
Dick Watson said his brother still had great success at A&M and loved Bryant, but he always envisioned his older brother being on the cover of magazines “because everyone was after him.”
All the name schools in the 1950s recruited Watson.
“SMU was here. Baylor was here. UCLA was here. Army was here. Everybody in the world was here,” said Dick Watson, adding Baylor’s recruiting pitch was that Don would have been the focal point of the offense, which probably also would have been the case at SMU.
“Bear Bryant didn’t believe in throwing the ball,” Dick Watson said. “Don could run the 100 in 9.5 [seconds] which would be equal to about a 10.1 100 meters. And [quarterback] Jimmy Wright said, ‘If I could have just had Don go deep, we’d have scored a jillion touchdowns.’”
Aggie fans were glad Watson went to A&M.
“He was one of those quick-footed halfbacks. He was a good little running back, a good athlete,” said Marvin Tate, who was a senior guard in 1954. “He had a very positive attitude about everything. He was a go-getter. He was very aggressive in things that he did, in the way he played and in the way he coached.”
Watson was a redshirt freshman in 1954 when Bryant arrived and took the team to Junction.
“To me, Junction was not that big of a deal,” Watson told the Houston Chronicle in 2007. “A lot of great players quit who became good athletes later on. A lot were just like me. Football was the only way we could go to school.”
After Watson’s playing days, Green Bay Packers’ coach Vince Lombardi tried to hire him for $500, but Watson opted to join the coaching staff at Virginia Tech on Bryant’s advice. Watson also coached at South Carolina, Tulane and A&M. While with the Gamecocks, Watson coached Dan Reeves and connected the undrafted free agent with Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry, who signed Reeves as a safety.
Watson was an assistant at A&M from 1965-69, working for former teammate Gene Stallings and helping the Aggies win the SWC in 1967. Watson gave up coaching in 1971 and went to work for Balfour and Taylor Publishing.
“He did a great job with Balfour for years,” said Tate, adding that Balfour made a special ring for the Junction Boys.
Watson, who turned 86 the day before his death, was living in The Woodlands. Funeral arrangements being handled by McCauley Funeral Home in Franklin are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.