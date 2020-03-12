Visitation for Junction Boy Norbert Kurt “Dutch” Ohlendorf who died Wednesday will be April 3 at Hillier Funeral Home of College Station from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The celebration of life for the 87-year-old Ohlendorf will be at 10:30 a.m. April 4 at Christ United Methodist Church with a reception to follow and the graveside ceremony at 4 p.m. at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson.
Junction Boy Ohlendorf's visitation set for April 3
- Eagle Staff Report
