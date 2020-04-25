Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He went seventh in the third round and 71st overall.
Madubuike met with the Ravens while at the 2020 NFL combine, he said.
“I just had a good feeling,” an emotional Madubuike said in a video tweeted by the Ravens. “I had a feeling with a lot of teams, but with the Ravens, I had a pretty strong feeling. They asked some really good questions and were really trying to figure out who I am.”
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman joins former teammates Daylon Mack and Otaro Alaka on the Ravens. Defensive tackle Mack was drafted in the fifth round last year, and linebacker Alaka signed as a free agent last year.
“Daylon is obviously my Aggie brother,” Madubuike said in the video. “We’re in the same agency as well. It’s just crazy to be with him again and grind with him and learn from him and ask him questions about how to be successful in the league and things to look out for, so I can contribute to the team immediately, to be an impact player immediately and help the team win championships and a Super Bowl.”
Madubuike recorded 105 tackles in three seasons with the Aggies, including 24.5 tackles for loss. He was the most disruptive force on the Aggie defensive line last season, recording career highs in tackles (45) and tackles for loss (11.5), while also leading the team with 5.5 sacks.
After the regular season, Madubuike, a junior, decided to skip the Aggies’ trip to the Texas Bowl and declare for the draft. He was named the team’s defensive MVP and was given an All-SEC nod by the Associated Press.
“He’s a playmaker,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said on the draft broadcast. “Really good strength and leverage. This guy is going to make a ton of plays in the NFL.”
The McKinney native was the sixth defensive tackle taken in the 2020 Draft, four of the five before him coming from the Southeastern Conference.
Madubuike’s selection of 71st overall is the lowest the first Aggie has gone in a draft since defensive back Jordan Pugh went 202nd overall in 2010. He is the fourth third-round pick the Aggies have had since joining the SEC in 2012, including tight end Jace Sternberger’s third-round selection by the Green Bay Packers last year.
“Y’all don’t be playing and I don’t be playing, myself,” Madubuike said in the video. “It’s a perfect match. We’re ready to work. We’re ready to beat down a lot of people and win championships and I’m ready to be a part of it.”
