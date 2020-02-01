Junior Kaitlyn Owens qualified for state in two individual races and two relays to lead the A&M Consolidated girls to a third-place finish at the Class 5A Region V swimming and diving championships on Saturday at the Texas A&M University Student Rec Center Natatorium.
Owens finished second in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.39 seconds and posted an All-American time of 53.93 to win the 100 backstroke, but it was the relays that Owens was truly excited about.
“I was super pumped because we broke both our high school records on the relays I swam on today,” Owens said. “Our team did amazing. Everyone out-performed what they thought they were going to do, so it was fantastic, great to see.”
Owens opened the finals competition by starting the first leg of the 200 medley relay with her specialty, the backstroke. She gave the Tigers a better than three-second lead, and by the time Sydney Criscitiello, Susie Smith and Claire Riley had finished their legs, Consol had beaten second-place Leander Rouse by 5.05 seconds, touching in 1:47.54.
“The medley relay for us is like our breakout because we get to swim first, so we are like, ‘All right, this sets the tone for the meet,’” Owens said. “We did well, and as it progressed, we just did better, so it was great. After the confidence we got from this meet, we will go into state ready to kick some butt there.”
The top two finishers in each race automatically qualified for state in two weeks in Austin, while eight spots will be filled among the eight other regions according to time. The call-ups, as they are designated, will be announced Sunday night.
The girls ended the meet with a second-place finish and a school record in the 400 free relay. Owens, Brett Hyman, Criscitiello and Riley combined for a time of 3:32.54. Austin LBJ won the race with a 3:31.37.
“We had some kids that weren’t happy with their [individual] swims, but they recovered in the relays when they needed to do it for the team, and they did that,” Consol swim coach Jenny Marquardt said. “The relays came together, and this is all about the team, and we have that family feeling here, so it’s pretty awesome.”
Austin LBJ won both the girls and boys divisions, both of which had at least 24 teams. Dripping Springs finished second in the girls, and Leander Rouse was fourth behind Consol. The Consol boys finished ninth.
In the 100 backstroke, a race Owens won state in as a freshman, she was at least a body length ahead two-thirds of the way into the first length, and in posting a school record 53.93, won by 5.61 seconds over Paisley Tramp of Pflugerville. She missed her personal best, set at USA Winter Nationals, by two-tenths of a second.
“She’s got an explosive start, really awesome technique on her start,” Marquardt said. “It’s a beautiful thing to watch. She practices with us and does some fine tuning work in the afternoon. She is very persistent in training and making sure it’s the way it should be.”
Also gaining an individual automatic bid to state for Consol was Riley, who was second in the 100 freestyle with a 53.15. Riley, a freshman, lost out to LBJ senior Ava Longi, who beat Owens in the 50 free by .01. Riley placed fourth in the 50 free with a 24.63, a time Marquardt hopes will be good enough to gain a state call-up.
Criscitiello, a senior, made two finals, finishing sixth in the 200 freestyle at 1:57.63 and seventh in the 100 breaststroke at 1:08.14.
The Consol girls 200 free relay, which included Ally Duan, Sara Shankar, Hyman and Smith, placed sixth.
On the boys side, sophomore Andrew Larsen will be at state with the possibility of Carston Johnson getting a call-up in the 500 freestyle.
Larsen touched second in the 100 freestyle at 47.61, losing out to Nacagdoches’ Jackson Castleberry, who was a multi-event winner. Larson also placed fourth in the 200 with a 1:44.21.
“Andrew Larsen, he swam his guts out for that 100 free to get to state,” Marquardt said. “That was a great time for him. He was a little tired going in, and we are going to have some fun now between here and state to try and prepare, rest up and get ready for that.”
Johnson hopes he can join in on the fun after his 4:54.98, which was good for fifth in the 500, will challenge for a call-up, according to Marquardt.
The Consol boys had two relays finish seventh. The medley, which included Chris Holder, Michael Yang, Stone Ahrendt and Larsen, swam a 1:45.23. The 400 free relay swam a 3:24.02. Ahrendt, Johnson, Chris Novosad, the lone senior for the boys who Marquardt lauded for his leadership, and Larsen made up the foursome. Yang was also eighth in the 100 breaststroke at 1:02.29.
“I had a couple of guys that struggled a little bit more today, didn’t have times needed to hit or maybe got out-touched, but I’m happy with boys team’s finish,” Marquardt said. “They are very young, and they did everything I asked of them, and they gave me the best they had.”
Brenham’s Shayle Woods placed fifth in the 500 free with a 5:14.41, and Abby Clayton was eighth in the 100 free at 56.63.
