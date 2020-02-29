The Killeen Ellison boys and girls swept the team trophies at the 47th annual Viking Relays on Friday at Merrill Green Stadium with Bryan take second in both divisions.
Ellison’s boys had 171 points followed by Bryan (145), Leander Rouse (102), Magnolia (98) and Brazos Christian (42). Ellison’s girls had 114 points followed by Bryan (106), Giddings (98), La Grange (88), Huntsville (87) and Magnolia (71).
For the Lady Vikings, Rajer Gurode won the 100 meters in 12.15 and 200 in 25.10. Symoria Adkins won the 100 hurdles (15.97) and Sailor Todaro won the pole vault (11 feet). Adkins also took second in the high jump (4-8).
Rudder’s Kevin Kindt won the shot put (56-1) and discus (149-6), and teammate Kristian Mitchell placed second in the 1,600 (4:50.23).
For the Bryan boys, Williams Jones placed in the 800 (2:02.99). Christian Richardson took second in the 100 (11.2). Nick Garcia-Rhodes placed second in the 200 (22.78), and Justin Sheridan placed second in the discus (143-4). Bryan also placed second in the 4x100 relay (42.93)
