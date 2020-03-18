In 2019, shot putter Kevin Kindt came closer than any athlete from Rudder, boys or girls, to winning a track and field state championship.
With a throw of 53 feet, 8.50 inches, Kindt placed fourth in the Class 5A boys shot put at the UIL State Championships, 10 feet behind eventual champion Diego Trevino from PSJA Southwest. Now a senior, Kindt is expected not only to return to the state meet but to win the title outright.
“Right now he’s at the forefront,” Rudder boys track and field head coach Calvin Hill said. “I think he’s going to win it. Competing in discus has been a plus for him. Working on the rotational shot has helped him a great deal in rotational spinning for the shot put.”
Hill expected Kindt to have another strong season given his past performances, and any doubt disappeared in February when the Rangers traveled to a meet in Giddings. Kindt scored 20 points by himself, winning the shot put with a personal-best throw of 60-1.5 and the discus at 155-0.
Kindt and the rest of Rudder have had to put their title hopes on hold in the wake of the UIL suspending all practices and competitions through March 29 due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. And with school districts across the state announcing students will be kept out of schools into April, it is unclear just how long it will be before the Rangers get back on the track.
“Hopefully we’ve already prepared them,” Hill said. “We’ve put kids in situations they normally wouldn’t be in. We have kids running the quarter that wouldn’t normally run the quarter, and they’ve responded in a tremendous way. When we come to our district meet, anything short of a district title for these kids will not be satisfactory.”
Hill credits the mental fortitude his athletes have built up thanks to former NCAA qualifier Aliesha Usery-Wright joining the staff and teaching the boys and girls what she learned as a competitor for the Florida Gators. Hill hopes that her addition to the staff will help Rudder achieve something it has never done before: win a district team title.
Kindt is all but expected to repeat as shot put champion and possibly add the discus title, while also being the figurehead for a young team trying to make an impact. Hill said he also expects the Rangers to score key points in the 400 meters.
Rudder freshman Miguel Tirado shot through the JV ranks to earn a spot on the varsity team for the first time at the Giddings meet. Tirado finished the 400 in 53 seconds with little effort, Hill said, implying better times are an inevitable if Tirado continues to work.
Junior sprinter Octavious Taylor also has the team’s top times in the 200 and 400 at 24.58 seconds and 55.17 seconds respectively, according to Texas MileSplit.
Overall, Hill says the Rangers have enough depth to score points in several events at the District 19-5A meet, even if it comes with a short turnaround.
“I think all of them, that’s what they want ultimately, because we’ve never won a district title, a team title here at Rudder,” Hill said. “Individually, I truly believe we’ve got some kids who can go onto area, regionals, and we have kids that are going to go to state. But as far as the team aspect for April, when we come to district, we’re a family and we’re going to compete for our brothers and our sisters.”
•
NOTES — Kindt leads all 5A Region III shot putters with a mark of 56-1 inch set at the Viking Relays, according to Texas MileSplit’s results which don’t include marks from the Giddings meet held March 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.