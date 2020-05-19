Local radio station KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM) will replay two Aggie football games this week starting with Texas A&M’s comeback victory over Baylor in 2010 at 6 p.m. Wednesday. At noon Saturday, KZNE also will replay A&M’s 2010 victory over No. 9 Nebraska.
KZNE to replay two more Aggie football games this week
- Eagle Staff Report
