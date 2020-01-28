Texas A&M junior left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy was a first-team pick on Baseball America’s Preseason All-American Team and junior outfielder Zach DeLoach was named to the third-team. The team was voted on by 12 Major League Baseball scouting directors.
Lacy was 8-4 last season with a 2.13 earned run average. DeLoach hit .260 with 17 extra basehits and 27 runs batted in.
Former A&M Consolidated pitcher Burl Carraway, now a junior at Dallas Baptist, was on the first team as a reliever. He was 4-2 last year with a 2.81 ERA and six saves.
Other Southeastern Conference players on the first team were Vanderbilt junior third baseman Austin Martin (.392 BA, 10 HRs, 46 RBIs), Arkansas’ junior shortstop Casey Martin (.286 BA, 15 HRs, 57 RBIs) and junior outfielder Heston Kjerstad (.327 BA, 17 HRs, 51 RBIs), LSU junior outfielder Daniel Cabrera (.284 BA, 12 HRs, 50 RBIs), Tennessee junior starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (5-3, 4.02 ERA), Mississippi State sophomore starting pitcher JT Ginn (8-4, 3.13 ERA) and Georgia junior starting pitcher Emerson Hancock (8-3, 1.99 ERA).
SEC players on the second team were Mississippi State junior second baseman Justin Foscue (.331 BA, 14 HRs, 60 RBIs), Tennessee junior outfielder Alerick Soularie (.357 BA, 11 HRs, 46 RBIs), South Carolina sophomore starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (0-0, 5.91 ERA), Vanderbilt starting pitchers Kumar Rocker (12-5, 3.25 ERA, a sophomore) and Tyler Brown (3-1, 2.19 ERA, a junior).
Other SEC players on the third team were Arkansas junior catcher Casey Opitz (.243, 3 HRs, 33 RBIs), South Carolina junior second baseman Noah Campbell (.239 BA, 6 HRs, 19 RBIs), Auburn junior starting pitcher Tanner Burns (4-4, 2.82 ERA); and Georgia sophomore starting pitcher Cole Wilcox (3-2, 4.07 ERA).
Sam Houston State sophomore outfielder Colton Cowser (.361 BA, 7 HRs, 54 RBIs) and Baylor junior shortstop Nick Loftin (.323 BA, 6 HRs, 41 RBIs) made the third team.
