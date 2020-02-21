It wasn’t until the seventh inning of the Texas A&M baseball team’s 12-3 win over Army on Friday that starter Asa Lacy learned he had bested his own career record for strikeouts with 14. Combined with relievers Chris Weber and Mason Ornelas, the Aggies (6-0) set a new single-game record for strikeouts with 22, improving on Jeff Granger’s 21-strikeout effort in 1993.
Strikeouts, however, have not been Lacy’s focus heading into a pivotal junior season, which could be his last in Aggieland. Efficiency has been the mantra for both the ace and A&M head coach Rob Childress, the hope being fewer pitches will allow Lacy (2-0) to stay on the mound longer and save the Aggie bullpen for later in the series.
With 99 pitches through five innings, including a 30-pitch first inning, Lacy didn’t quite meet his goal Friday, forcing Childress to go to the bullpen slightly ahead of schedule.
“It’s been a huge focus since I’ve come back from summer ball,” Lacy said. “We weren’t very efficient in the first inning, obviously.”
Lacy earned the rare four-strikeout first inning after a wild pitch allowed Army third baseman Anthony Giachin to reach base with two outs. The Black Knights (1-3) plated the opening run of the game prior when designated hitter Cameron Cerruto singled to left, scoring Tim Simones, who reached when Lacy hit him with a pitch. Each one of Lacy’s four strikeouts in the inning was at least a six-pitch at-bat.
Over the last week, Lacy said he has worked with Childress on his fastball control.
“That’s kind of been something that I’ve seen is that my offspeed command has been better than my fastball command,” Lacy said.
Lacy totaled just 47 pitches over the next three innings, including four strikeouts requiring four or less pitches.
“I had to do it,” Lacy said. “I had to do it to save our bullpen and just pitch to contact more and realize that there is eight solid guys behind me and that they are going to do their job as well.”
Lacy worked through the last four innings of his outing with run support — a staple of the 2020 squad. The Aggies posted a four-run first inning, which featured an RBI single by first baseman Hunter Coleman and a three-run home run to right by right fielder Zach DeLoach. The junior completed his 2-for-5 night with a two-run shot in the top of the eighth, bringing his homer total to four for the season, one off the national lead.
“I’m just hunting the pitch that I want to see, and when it shows up over the plate I hit it,” DeLoach said. “That’s all there is to it.”
The Aggies added to their lead with a five-run sixth inning, thanks in part to a two-run single by third baseman Bryce Blaum and an RBI single by designated hitter Will Frizzell. With the Black Knight infield in and shifted to the right side of the field, Frizzell slapped the ball away from the shift into left field.
“He’s a hitter first, and I’m so thankful for him that he’s healthy and able to be the player that he’s capable of being for himself, first and foremost, and for his teammates,” Childress said. “He’s a guy that’s willing to go the other way and willing to take a walk and willing to wear a pitch.”
Sophomore Chris Weber relieved Lacy and threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on a two-run homer off the top of the scoreboard by Army pinch hitter John McKenna. Mason Ornelas finished the game on the mound for A&M, making his third straight appearance without allowing a run or a hit.
“He’s fun to call pitches for, because he has no fear, any pitch, any count,” Childress said.
The Aggies return to the diamond Saturday, sending right-hander Christian Roa (1-0) to the mound to face Army’s Logan Smith (1-0), who was named the Patriot League pitcher of the week after throwing seven scoreless innings in a win over Duke last weekend.
“People will look at the box score tomorrow and not realize what a dogfight it was on Friday night,” Childress said. “Our guys did a wonderful job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.