When Texas A&M head baseball coach Rob Childress pulled his Friday night starter Asa Lacy in the midst of a no-hitter last month, he made the move to save the ace’s arm for the long haul of the 2020 season.
Little did anyone know that the spread of COVID-19 would turn Lacy’s seven no-hit innings against New Mexico State on March 6 into his last appearance in Aggieland.
As a consensus top five pick among various mock draft experts, Lacy said he has decided that his future lies in professional baseball — that is should there be a 2020 Major League Baseball draft.
“I’d always like to be able to be in the position to make an informed decision, but at this point, if there is a draft — I’ve talked with Coach Childress recently, and all of the other coaching staff, and they’ve told me that I’m dumb to come back,” Lacy said. “I agree with them a little bit. I’ve wanted this opportunity for a long time. It’s just very unfortunate and very heart-wrenching the way that it happened.”
MLB and the MLB Player’s Association reached an agreement in late March to hold a shortened draft limited to no fewer than five rounds this summer. Since 2012, the MLB draft has run for 40 rounds over three days. In the 2019 draft, 1,217 players were selected in 40 rounds, including 167 in the first five rounds.
It is still uncertain when the draft will take place but is expected to fall between June 10 and July 20, according to reports.
“I went from thinking, ‘OK, well, now my college baseball seasons over,’” Lacy said. “As much as you try not to think about it, the next thought that comes in your mind is, ‘OK, well, am I going to get the opportunity to play professional baseball?’ Then the news starts coming out where you may not get that opportunity, but luckily it’s changed since then, so I would say it’s been a little bit of an emotional roller coaster.”
Lacy said he has just recently been allowed by MLB to have conversations over the phone with area scouts. Despite his high projection, he said he has no idea who will select him in what slot.
“They’re just basically asking me what I’m up to and if I’m healthy and if my family is doing well,” Lacy said. “They’re just doing their job there.”
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound left-hander struck out 13 and walked two in his final outing at A&M, a game the Aggies won 8-3. Over three seasons, Lacy had a 14-5 record with a 2.07 ERA and 224 strikeouts, including 21 starts.
With 46 strikeouts in the shortened season, Lacy finished tied for fifth in the nation in the category. He also ranked seventh in strikeouts per nine innings (17.25).
“He’s as physical and strong as anybody I’ve ever coached as far as left-handed pitchers go,” Childress said after Lacy’s New Mexico State outing. “Like I’ve said all along, he works and prepares as hard as anybody that we’ve had on our staff.”
Lacy’s former rotation mate and second-round pick in the 2019 draft, John Doxakis, said the most recent Aggie ace has nothing to worry about when it comes to the draft.
“Asa is good,” said Doxakis, who pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays’ Class A Hudson Valley Renegades last season. “He’s got a track record of just being an animal out there. I mean, we’ve all seen him pitch.”
Lacy said his throwing arm was in great shape when the season got interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Now uncertain when he will take the mound in a game again, he has reduced his workouts to throwing four days a week off of a mound. He has focused on fastball and change-up accuracy, while working on the spin of his curveball. He hasn’t thrown too many sliders and has kept the workload light to keep his arm healthy, he said.
“I was at a really good place at the end of the spring just as far as how everything felt,” Lacy said. “I just really wanted to keep that going. That’s all I’m trying to do is maintain the feel of everything.”
Lacy said the thing he will miss most from his time at A&M is the camaraderie with his teammates. Of his 42 appearances in maroon and white, he says his favorite was that final outing against New Mexico State.
And in proper respect to those who have helped him to this point, he still believes in Childress’ decision to save his arm for the season that never was.
“It would have been cool, but it was a very educated and mature decision by Coach Childress,” Lacy said of the potential no-hitter. “He always looks out for his pitchers, always has and always will and for that I am so thankful. You say play every situation like it’s your last, but in that situation, I just really feel like you couldn’t have known that.”
