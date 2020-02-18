CYPRESS — Despite a slow start, the College Station girls basketball team built a 33-point lead during the third quarter on the way to a 51-24 victory over Kingwood Park in the Class 5A bi-district round of playoffs on Monday at Bridgeland High School.
Kingwood was able to slow down College Station on the boards after the 23rd-ranked Lady Cougars (27-7)jumped to an early 5-0 lead a little over a minute into the matchup and were still in it at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, after going 2 minutes, 19 seconds without scoring, College Station picked up the pace and went on a 14-0 run led by senior Rebekah Hailey, who had a game-high 12 points.
Hailey got things started with a putback, and Mia Rivers added a free throw. Hailey went on to score five more points in the period, getting help from Aliyah Collins and Cornecia Thompson, who combined for six points.
College Station head coach Megan Symank said although the first half was bumpy, it gave them insight on how to improve going forward in the playoffs.
“Throughout a lot of the game and in our rougher parts we had some unforced turnovers that we needed to clean up and ultimately I think we had a great defensive effort from our kids,” Symank said. “We didn’t do a very good job of stealing today and that’s something we have to go back and we have to really focus on as we prepare to take the next step.”
While the Lady Panthers got the most of College Station on the boards in the opening half, College Station took advantage of Kingwood’s missed opportunities and adjusted their defense in the second half.
“Well the big thing is if they’re rimming out we want to be sure we get every defensive board we can possibly get,” Symank said. “I thought we did a fine job of coming down with boards today, this wasn’t a very big team in comparison to some of the other teams that we’ve been playing.”
The adjustment did the Lady Cougars well in the third quarter, allowing their offense to go on an 18-2 run with Collins accounting for seven points and giving the Lady Cougars a 46-13 lead.
Kingwood Park’s Makayla Bullard added three points before College Station junior Tanijah Richardson closed out the period with her second 3-pointer.
“At that point we try to [concentrate on] some little details, trying to play our best basketball from a defensive standpoint,” Symank said. “One of the things, even during that time, we were still allowing steals and that’s got to be a big focus from half-court perspective because once we build that lead, we don’t continue pressing we backed off and we still just need to be as strong as possible.”
College Station took its foot off the pedal in the fourth, only scoring once on a Rivers’ layup with 7:12 left in the game. The Lady Panthers took it from there, going on a 8-0 run led by sophomore Amri Williams.
The Lady Cougars will face the winner of Georgetown and Marble Falls in the area round. Symank said they haven’t played either school before.
“At this point every team we play is a really good team, right, they made the playoffs for a reason,” Symank said. “We’re just happy to be able to walk out of our bi-district game and get to play for an area championship on either Thursday or Friday.”
College Station 51, Kingwood Park 24
COLLEGE STATION (27-7) — Rebekah Hailey 4 1-1 12, Aliyah Collins 4 0-0 11, Mia Rivers 4 1-2 9, Jaeden McMillin 3 0-0 7, Cornecia Thompson 2 2-2 6, Tanijah Richardson 2 0-0 6. Totals: 19 4-7 51.
KINGWOOD PARK (18-16) — Kendall Daniel 3 0-0 6, Amri Williams 1 2-4 4, Chole Gresham 1 2-4 4, Makayla Bullard 1 1-4 3, Aliyah Bustamante 0 0-0 3, Emma Engelhardt 1 0-0 2, Biva Byrd 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 5-12 24
College Station 14 14 21 2 — 51
Kingwood Park 6 5 5 8 — 24
