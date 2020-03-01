Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
College Station Lady Cougar Na'layjah Johnson leaps in celebration after defeating Cedar Park during the UIL Regional Final Basketball playoff at the M.O. Campbell Center in Aldine on Saturday February 29, 2020. (photo by Patric Schneider / for the Eagle)
College Station (32-7) will play No. 25 Frisco Liberty (26-11) in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
“This team just keeps rallying and finding a way,” College Station head coach Megan Symank said. “We’re not done yet, and we’re excited. We’re going to celebrate this, and we’ll go back to work on Monday to figure out how we’re going to face our next round opponent.”
In a thrilling fourth quarter, the Lady Cougars found themselves down by four with 6:04 left on the clock and Cedar Park gaining momentum on a 7-0 run. With less than two minutes left, the Lady Wolves took advantage of the free throw line to take a 48-47 lead. Mia Rivers went up for a layup soon after but it bounced off the rim, giving Cedar Park the ball and allowing Nicole Leff enough time to make a basket with 16.2 seconds left.
Exactly 10 seconds after Leff’s shot, College Station’s Na’layjah Johnson threw up the ball from the 3-point line, putting everyone in the arena on their feet as the ball seemed to hang in the air. Johnson’s 3-pointer fell right through the net, tying it at 50 and sending the game to overtime.
“I was definitely feeling it,” said Johnson, who scored a game-high 20 points. “It was one of those things where it’s either shoot the shot or go home, and I said ‘It’s my time to shine.’ I practice those shots day in and day out, and it was my time.’”
Symank said more than anything, Johnson’s 3 gave College Station some momentum going into overtime.
“When you’re down and you have a kid who steps up and knocks down a three that puts you right back in it, then all of a sudden you’re not scrambling for baskets, and instead we’re playing good, solid defense and going back to our game plan, which is always a relief,” Symank said. “I think it gave our team a good sense of confidence.”
Neither team got anything going for the first minute and six seconds of the four-minute overtime period. Johnson ended the silence with another 3-pointer at the 2:54 mark, giving College Station a 53-50 lead.
Just 30 seconds later, Rivers made a field goal, which was followed by a layup from Jaeden McMillin to give the Lady Cougars a seven-point advantage. Cedar Park answered back with two baskets, but Thompson closed it out with a free throw, securing College Station’s win and first trip to state.
“It was just going out and playing with heart,” Rivers said of the Lady Cougars’ overtime game plan. “We’ve been playing the whole game, so they knew what we were going to do and we knew what they were going to do, so it was about who was going to put in those extra-effort plays and try as hard as they could to come out with a win.”
In a tightly-contested first half, College Station had a more consistent offense, but Cedar Park’s height gave it the advantage on the boards and blocked shots. The teams played to a 13-13 tie after the first, and College Station took a 25-23 lead into halftime, thanks in part to Rivers, who scored eight points in the second quarter.
College Station jumped to a 33-23 lead with an 8-0 run out of the break, but the Lady Wolves made their comeback with a 9-3 run to end the period down 39-36.
As one of the four seniors on the squad, Rebekah Hailey said making it to state was a dream of hers when she started playing for the Lady Cougars.
“I’m speechless,” she said. “As I freshman, I always hoped to go to state, and now my dreams are becoming reality. I’m completely overwhelmed.”
College Station 58, Cedar Park 54 (OT)
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points)
COLLEGE STATION (32-7) — Na’layjah Johnson 8 0-0 20, Mia Rivers 6 0-3 12, Rebekah Hailey 3 3-4 12, Cornecia Thompson 2 2-2 7, Jaeden McMillin 2 0-0 5, Aliyah Collins 1 0-0 2. TOTALS 22 5-9 58.
CEDAR PARK (33-4) — Gisella Maul 5 3-6 13, Hanna Wheeler 4 0-0 10, Takara Holst 4 2-3 10, Nicole Leff 2 4-4 9, Alisa Knight 2 2-2 6, Shelby Hayes 3 0-0 6. TOTALS: 20 11-15 54.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.