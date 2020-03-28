College Station guards Rebekah Hailey and Mia Rivers, who led the Lady Cougars to the Class 5A girls state basketball tournament, pledged to Texas A&M-Kingsville recently.
“I am blessed with the opportunity to continue my athletic and academic career,” Rivers said on twitter. “I am COMMITTED to Texas A&M Kingsville!”
Hailey also took to twitter to announce her decision, displaying herself in front of an A&M-Kingsville logo.
“This incredible young lady has worn #12 in purple and black for the past 4 years,” said CSHS Lady Cougar BB. “She will do amazing things wearing blue & gold!!! Thrilled you are continuing your basketball journey!!”
The 5-foot-9 Hailey averaged 12.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, earning Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state honors. The 5-6 Rivers averaged 10.5 ppg and 4.5 rpg to earn Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and TGCA all-state honors.
