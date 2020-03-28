20200305 CS STATE NEWS MM 03

College Station’s Jaeden McMillin, from left, Rebekah Hailey, Mia Rivers and Jayden Davenport stand on the court with their bronze medals after their state semifinal game against Frisco Liberty on Thursday. This year's group of Lady Cougars are the first in program history to reach a regional final, and they won that game 58-54 over Cedar Park last week in Houston to reach the state tournament for the first time.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

College Station guards Rebekah Hailey and Mia Rivers, who led the Lady Cougars to the Class 5A girls state basketball tournament, pledged to Texas A&M-Kingsville recently.

“I am blessed with the opportunity to continue my athletic and academic career,” Rivers said on twitter. “I am COMMITTED to Texas A&M Kingsville!”

Hailey also took to twitter to announce her decision, displaying herself in front of an A&M-Kingsville logo.

“This incredible young lady has worn #12 in purple and black for the past 4 years,” said CSHS Lady Cougar BB. “She will do amazing things wearing blue & gold!!! Thrilled you are continuing your basketball journey!!”

The 5-foot-9 Hailey averaged 12.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, earning Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state honors. The 5-6 Rivers averaged 10.5 ppg and 4.5 rpg to earn Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and TGCA all-state honors.

