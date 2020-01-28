For the past two months, which accounts for more than 20 games, the Somerville girls basketball team has found its home in the win column.
All signs pointed to Somerville earning its 21st win against District 26-2A rival Snook on Friday. But after the team’s 45-38 road win against Iola on Tuesday, first-year head coach Jeremy Montgomery was rushed to the hospital — with a bus full of players — after experiencing pain in his chest.
“It was a virus infection that got to my heart,” said Montgomery, who thought it was a heart attack. “It caused the bag around my heart to swell up and that’s what caused the pain that I was feeling. It’s just something that’s going to take a little time [to heal]. I have to take it easy.”
Montgomery was in the hospital until Friday, but didn’t coach against Snook. The team, still shaken up by the news, lost 41-23 at home to Snook.
Montgomery said regardless of his condition, Snook earned the win fair and square.
“Snook played a great game. They did a great job pressuring the ball and executing off our turnovers. They had a great game plan going in,” Montgomery said.
After retiring from professional basketball in Europe a year-and-a-half ago, Montgomery joined the Lady Yeguas this season and was quickly able to build a team based on family values.
“I think from day one, with me coming in and laying the foundation about how the team would run, and picking the right girls who would be committed and dedicated to running my system, all the girls bought in to being one group, one family, one team and they all fight hard for each other,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery will be attending the North Zulch game on Tuesday. However, he is not able to move up and down the court, yelling plays like he’s used to, per doctor’s orders.
Somerville (21-3, 4-1) is now second in 26-2A, while Snook (25-5, 5-0) holds the top spot. But rest assured, Somerville isn’t giving up just yet.
“We’re 4-1, but we’ll be 5-1 tomorrow,” Montgomery said with a laugh.
As for Snook, the Lady Bluejays are on a five-game winning streak since its 47-42 loss to La Grange on Jan. 7. Before La Grange, Snook was on a nine-game win streak and hadn’t lost since the beginning of December.
Head coach Micah Goebel said with a mostly veteran team, their chemistry on the court is the consistent factor in each win.
“I’ve got a group that has played a lot of basketball together and I think that shows on the court. You can teach them X’s and O’s and places to be, but they have to feel for each other on the court,” Goebel said.
Despite the recent string of wins, Goebel said there is always room for improvement in district play.
“It’s been competitive and it’s been good for us to pull off those wins, but we’re trying to improve each game. With some of those games we realized we were overplaying and got away from what we usually do so we had to regroup a couple of games ago and I feel like we’ve played well the last couple of games,”Goebel said.
Gates’ milestone
On Dec. 12, the Navasota girls beat Aldine Davis in the Royal Tournament. The victory was very special for head coach Tommy Gates.
Gates earned in his 800th win in 32 years of coaching, and he didn’t miss a chance to thank his staff and players, past and present, for the part they played.
“In Navasota we won 652 of those in 22 years, averaging almost 30 wins a year,” Gates said. “I’ve been very, very fortunate. Not one time did I make a free throw, a jump shot, I didn’t get a rebound or a defensive stop. I’ve had great players along the line and great assistant coaches so the 800 is as much about them — and for them — as it is for me.”
This season, the Lady Rattlers are 14-16 overall and 4-1 in District 26-4A, only trailing La Grange (25-3, 5-0) in district. Navasota’s non-district schedule against 6A and 5A teams didn’t go as planned and Gates said the team struggled to get out of the hole.
“We’ve had quite a few adversities and some injuries,” Gates said. “Our leading scorer from last year, Kel’eneisha Moore, averaged 20 points and 14 rebounds a game and we have not had her all year. You go into the summer thinking you have your leading scorer and rebounder back and you don’t have her. We’ve had a couple of injuries since then. It’s been a battle and I’ve never felt like we’ve gotten all our cards lined up.”
Regardless of the ups and downs, the Lady Rattlers’ only loss in district is to La Grange. Gates said it’s Navasota’s defense that is pushing the team forward.
“The thing that gives us a chance to win every game is that our kids play incredibly hard,” Gates said. “We’re a good defensive team and in five district games we’re averaging only giving up 28.6 points a game. When you only give up 28 points a game, it gives you a chance.”
Former A&M Consolidated guard Trey Pulliam is a key reserve for fourth-ranked San Diego State, the nation’s only unbeaten team at 21-0. The 6-foot-3 junior guard, who transferred from Navarro Junior College, has played in all 21 games, averaging 17.7 minutes. He’s averaging 3.7 points, 2.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game.
Pulliam had a season-high 18 points in Sunday’s victory over UNLV. He hit all six field goal attempts, including a pair of 3-pointers. He also played a season-high 27 minutes.
Leon was the Class 2A winner of the UIL Spirit State Championships for a second straight year. The competition was held at the Fort Worth Convention Center from Jan. 16-18. Leon scored 94.20 points in the competition that includes fight song, band chant and crowd leading. Shiner was second with 86.45 points. Team members were Jenna Bumpurs, Lorena Contreras, Jocelyn Johnson, Kaelyn Johnson, Andrea Mackey, Carley Noey, Landon Noey, Rheily Payne, Lauren Salley, Kaily Shrode, Chloe Stevens, Madi Stewart, Abby White and Makaila Woods. Misty Foley Bumpurs is the coach.
