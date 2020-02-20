The Somerville girls basketball team opened the Class 2A playoffs with a 50-15 victory over Thrall on Tuesday.
Somerville’s Gabby Kovasovic had 14 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Xadria Martin added 11 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Ramaya Carter had eight points, four steals and three rebounds. Emma Kovasovic and Halle Stevens each had six points.
GIRLS PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Friday’s games: College Station vs. Georgetown, Cameron, 6:30 p.m.; Rudder vs. Pflugerville Connally, Rockdale, 7 p.m.; Franklin vs. West, Riesel, 7 p.m.; Anderson-Shiro vs. Orangefield, Huffman, 6:30 p.m.; Lexington vs. Malakoff, Waco University, 6 p.m.; Centerville vs. Crawford, Corsicana, 6 p.m.; Somerville vs. San Saba, Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Snook vs. Mason, Leander Glenn, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.