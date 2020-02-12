Goals have been a little difficult to come by for the A&M Consolidated boys soccer team this season, so when the Tigers got the game-winner off the chest of Sutton Lake, there was no apologizing for it.
Lake’s goal with 20 minutes remaining gave the Tigers a 2-1 victory over College Station on a wet and windy Tuesday at Cougar Field.
“I think it hit his chest or his belly and went in,” Consol coach Jarrod Southern said. “I’ll take anything but the hands. We’ve done everything but put the ball in the net, so tonight, two set pieces and two goals, so no complaints.”
Allen Aldape’s corner made it to the back post to find Lake, who knocked it down and just inside the near post for the victory, which wasn’t clinched until the final 2 minutes when Consol goalkeeper Ricky Avila got his hand on a shot from Aaron Balux that was ticketed for just below the crossbar on the near side.
“It comes down to that every single game,” College Station coach Evan Foxworth said. “Are we going to finish? Are they going to finish? It’s just whoever takes advantage of their opportunities. We’ve been in every game and had a chance to win them, [it’s] just not falling right now.”
With one match remaining in the first half of the District 19-5A, the three points in the standings for the victory helped the Tigers (3-8-1, 3-3) break a three-way tie for fourth.
“We needed a good result,” Southern said. “If we had lost tonight and other results had gone the wrong way we could have ended up the night in seventh. I knew it would be a fight and every game we’ve had has been 1-nil, 2-1, so it was nice to come out on top because we’ve been on the other end of the 2-1 games this season.”
For a while it appeared as if the standings would only become more muddled in the middle, with the Cougars squaring the match at 1-1 with 8 minutes remaining in the first half. Jesus Rodriguez hit the crossbar with a shot and the ball fell back to his feet, where his second attempt deflected off a Consol defender and caught the keeper flat-footed.
The Cougars (6-4-5, 1-2-3) were one of the three teams tied for fourth just one point behind Magnolia West.
“It’s a really tight district,” Foxworth said. “We tied the team sitting at the bottom right now in Brenham and then turn around last week and tied [first-place] Katy Paetow at their place”
Aldape opened the scoring in the match with a well struck ball from 25 yards out that found its way past numerous defenders and in the bottom left corner in the 26th minute.
“We changed the system for tonight’s game and put the two captains in the middle, Jeremy [Mwarabu] and Trey [Gage] and they did a good job,” Southern said. “Cisco [Avila] up top, Oscar [Martinez] played really well so all the seniors played well. I said to the seniors tonight that in these games the seniors have to step up and deliver and one scored and had an assist and the others had decent games.”
Other than the goals there weren’t many quality opportunities, although College Station had to believe it had taken a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute on a Brian Bullington header off a corner. Consol midfielder Martinez was the man of the moment though, standing his ground at the far post to save a sure goal.
The Cougars also had half a chance in the final 10 minutes when Rodriguez, Ian Enzor and Bullington all had touches inside the penalty box, but the shot was high.
“We have our work cut out for us,” Foxworth said. “We are backing ourselves into a corner a little bit, but we will find our way out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.