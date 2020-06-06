Team Liberty rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Team Independence 6-5 via a home run derby tiebreaker in the semifinals of the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational on Saturday.
Down to his last out, Lamar’s Chase Kemp hit his second homer in a modified derby to put Liberty into the finals against Freedom later that night at Travis Field. The championship game was under way at press time.
Before Saturday’s semifinal, the teams agreed to use a home run derby to count as the eighth and ninth innings regardless of the score. As it turned out, they were tied 4-4 after seven innings, then Kemp and Independence’s Ruben Ibarra (San Jose State) each hit one homer over their 10 outs in what constituted the eighth.
In the derby version of the ninth, Independence seemed on the verge of an easy victory after Liberty’s Daylan Nanny (West Carolina) failed to homer in his 10 outs. But Wayland Baptist’s Luis Vargas, who hit three homers in just five outs for Independence’s 6-5 victory over Unity on Friday, also failed, swinging and missing with his last out.
That sent the game tied at 5 to a sudden-death home run derby with each batter getting just five outs per round. Liberty’s Nate Rombach of Texas Tech and Independence’s Manny Garcia (Louisiana Tech) opened the sudden-death portion without hitting a homer, setting the stage for Kemp, whose heroics were possible because Liberty scored three runs in the seventh to tie the game at 4.
The three-day, six-game event featuring almost 90 players who had their seasons cut short by COVID-19 in mid-March, tweaked its rules daily. The tiebreaker for the opener was starting the 10th with the bases loaded as Liberty won 11-10 over Unity. A home run derby would have been the tiebreaker had the game been tied after 10 innings. The officials changed things for Friday by going straight to the home run derby after Independence’s David Vazquez tied the game at 5 on a two-out double in the ninth.
Liberty started its comeback Saturday with an unearned run in the sixth on a two-out RBI single by Louisiana-Lafayette’s Julian Brock.
Liberty’s bottom third of the lineup set the table in the seventh against reliever Jorman Diaz (Wayland Baptist). San Angelo State’s Aaron Walters, a transfer from Texas A&M, hit a single. Wharton County’s PJ Villarreal walked, and pinch-hitter Tyler Bosetti was hit by a pitch.
Independence caught a break when a potential wild pitch caromed off the bricks to allow catcher Kyle Bergeron to throw out Walters with Diaz making the tag.
Liberty, which loaded the bases to start the game but didn’t score, reloaded and got a run on a groundout by Nanny. North Carolina-Asheville’s Brandon Lankford lined a two-run single into right to tie the game.
Liberty’s rally spoiled five solid innings of pitching by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Henry Bird and Central Connecticut State’s Buddy Dewaine. Bird pitched out of the bases-loaded jam in the first and around a two-out double in the second. Fellow right-hander Dewaine was the only pitcher on the weekend to have a three-inning scoreless stint. He allowed no hits, walking one and striking out none in what was for him a landmark effort.
“I’ve been training a lot over the past couple months, but that was the first time I’ve actually pitched in a game in four years,” Dewaine said. “So I thought I was ready. And, I mean, I felt ready. The adrenaline was flowing.”
Dewaine tore his UCL his freshman season in college, making him a third baseman instead of a two-way player. But his velocity started to return last summer.
“I’ve been working a lot on it,” Dewaine said. “I’m just to open to anything. I want to play at the next level in any way I can get there.”
He relied on sinkers, fastballs and a change-up Saturday. Few batters made solid contact, but Lankford was robbed of a wind-blown home run by a leaping Vargas in right field.
“My man Luis out there made a great play,” Dewaine said. “My team, they made all the plays. I didn’t strike anybody out at all. All thanks to my team.”
Dewaine also was in the spotlight Friday when Unity left fielder Nick Schifftner had to leave the game in the fourth inning with a hamstring. Unity was short of position players so Independence loaned them Dewaine who tied the game in the eighth with an RBI single.
Dewaine’s old teammates built an early lead Saturday. A pair of errors and an RBI double by Ibarra made it 2-0 after an inning. Central Connecticut State’s Chris Kanios and Vazquez had back-to-back doubles in third to make it 3-0. Independence had four straight two-out singles in the fifth with Garcia’s single bringing in a run, but Vargas’ single led to Ibarra getting thrown out at the plate.
•
NOTES — Independence led Freedom 5-2 after four innings in the championship game. ... Several of the Unity players were picked up by the remaining three teams for Saturday’s games.
