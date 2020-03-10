The Rudder baseball team has big shoes to fill this season with high expectations from the Ranger community to make it to the postseason.
The Rangers are entering their 12th season with seven playoff appearances in the program’s first 11 years including a run to the regional quarterfinals in 2015-16. But Rudder went 3-10 in District 19-5A, ending a string of four consecutive postseason berths, and head coach Chase Sanford said the Rangers don’t want an early summer for a second straight year.
“Rudder is a new school. We haven’t been around but 11 years, and we’ve made the playoffs an awful lot in those 11 years,” Sanford said. “Even though we’re young, there is still a very rich tradition of playoff baseball, and our kids understand that.”
Rudder (3-6) will play four games in the Pete Runnels Invitational beginning Thursday in Nacogdoches. Sanford said despite the rough start, he’s seen a huge improvement in the team from the previous season when the Rangers relied on several underclassman.
“We’re 3-6 right now, and we could very easily be closer to the five or six win mark,” Sanford said. “We’ve lost a couple at the very end, but this last weekend we went and played a lot of Houston area 6A teams in Conroe and Klein, and we’re trying to get used to the competition that we’ll see in district. Last year we were extremely young. We started six sophomores and a freshman, and this year you can see what a difference one year makes in varsity experience.”
Now the Rangers have 10 juniors and two seniors to go with four sophomores.
“On the pitching side, we’ve got a couple of sophomores that have surprised us,” Sanford said. “Chris Benavidez, he was a starting outfielder for us last year as a freshman and he’s been pitching really well for us. We have another sophomore who is new, Felipe Gonzalez. He’s pitched really well for us in tournaments this year.”
Sanford also made note of the juniors who continue to show progress, including Trent Tompkins, an all-district pitcher as a sophomore who learned new secondary pitches during the offseason.
Junior Jaice Garcia joins Tompkins in Rudder’s pitching rotation and also serves as a first baseman. Sanford said Garcia has become a dynamic player to watch on the mound during his three years on varsity. Offensively, the Rangers also have some big hitters that have guided the team this season.
“Logan Bosely has been nursing a high ankle sprain, and he didn’t get to pitch in this last weekend’s tournament, but offensively, Logan is one of the guys who makes our offense go,” Sanford said. “AJ Hernandez as well in our leadoff spot ... those are two of are [main] guys. Also Cameron Bailey, Luke Triola and Tompkins, offensively, it’s really kind of been a blessing to see some of these guys mature and start to do good things.”
Rudder will begin its district season next Tuesday at Magnolia West followed by a second matchup later that week at Ranger Field as 19-5A teams play two-game, home-and-home series.
The Rangers will close out March against Waller and Katy Paetow before facing A&M Consolidated and Brenham. The regular season will finish with matchups against College Station on April 21 and 24 and Magnolia on April 28 and May 1.
Rudder has adopted the idea of “relentless brotherhood” to help get through the season, enjoying the journey with your teammates regardless of the outcome.
“Baseball season is a very long and grinding season and you have to be able to enjoy your teammates, enjoy the bus trips, enjoy the practices and be able to enjoy the moment,” Sanford said. “That’s what we try to preach to our guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.