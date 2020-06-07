Team Liberty had a flair for the dramatics, winning the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational with a trio of one-run victories.
University of Houston’s Jaycob Deese pitched out of his own ninth-inning jam to seal Liberty’s 5-4 victory over Team Freedom in Saturday night’s championship game at Travis Field.
Deese, who throws in the mid-90s, put a 5-2 lead in jeopardy by walking the first two hitters, but he survived thanks to fine fielding by his shortstop. Freedom’s Maddux Houghton hit a grounder that Wharton County Junior College’s PJ Villarreal fielded behind second baseman, spinning and throwing out the runner. That scored a run, though the Freedom bench thought Houghton was safe. Nicholls State’s Caleb Hill followed with another grounder up the middle and the left-hander beat Villarreal’s throw on another bang-bang play that scored a run to make it 5-4. But Villarreal threw out the next two batters to end the three-day, six-game event featuring almost 90 players who had their seasons cut short by COVID-19 in mid-March.
Liberty opened the day by rallying from a 4-0 deficit to beat Independence 6-5 in a game that was tied at 4 after seven and decided by a home run derby.
Freedom was the only unbeaten team after two days to earn a spot in the championship game. Freedom beat Liberty 6-3 in Friday’s winners’ bracket game that was the weekend’s lone game not decided by just a run. Freedom had a 6-1 lead after eight innings, but Liberty put the first three hitters on in the ninth and had two runners on when the game ended.
Freedom, though, fell behind early Saturday.
Lamar’s Chase Kemp, the hero in the home run derby to end Saturday’s first game, hit a two-run single in the third inning. That made him 6 for 13 in the tournament with seven runs batted in and that’s not counting his two homers in the home run derby. Liberty loaded the bases for Kemp with a hit batsman, bunt single and walk.
Liberty added three more runs in the third with back-to-back RBI hits from Villarreal and Western Carolina’s Daylan Nanny the big blows. Freedom helped with a walk, hit a batter and wild pitch.
Freedom stayed close with runs in the third and fourth innings, but left five runners stranded. First baseman Kemp made a nice play to leave the bases loaded in the third.
Liberty also got out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth when North Carolina-Ashville third baseman Brandon Lankford made a nifty pickup as he moved toward the bag for a force out and threw to first complete the double play.
Freedom was limited to five singles, two of them in the infield. All three runners who scored reached via walks. Freedom had eight walks and three hit batters, but stranded 10 runners.
Liberty got two scoreless innings from starter Kyle Coleman (Florida A&M) and two more from reliever Hayden Thomas (A&M-Corpus Christi). Freedom starter Jacob Ashkinos (Baylor) also worked two shutout innings, allowing a single while striking out three and walking one. Left-handed Freedom reliever Dontae Woodard (Texas State) retired all seven batters he faced. Stephen F. Austin’s Reece Easterling, who played at College Station, followed with a scoreless eighth, striking out three and walking on. Marshall’s John Cheatwood worked a perfect ninth, striking out two.
Liberty’s Villarreal and Freedom’s Hill each had two hits.
NOTES – Kemp left the game after getting in the elbow with a pitch in the fourth.
*
Liberty 6, Independence 5
Kemp hit a home run with his last out in a modified home run derby for a 6-5 victory over Independence to put Liberty into the finals.
Independence, which advanced to the semifinals by winning a home run derby a day earlier, had a chance to match Kemp’s homer but San Jose State’s Ruben Ibarra did nothing with five outs. Ibarra had matched Kemp’s home run in the first of two scheduled rounds with each batter getting 10 outs.
Independence seemed on the verge of an easy victory after Liberty’s Daylan Nanny came up empty to start the second round. But Wayland Baptist’s Luis Vargas, who hit three homers in five outs for Friday’s 6-5 victory over Unity, also failed, swinging and missing with his last out.
Liberty’s Nate Rombach of Texas Tech and Independence’s Manny Garcia (Louisiana Tech) opened the sudden-death, five-out round by hitting no homers, setting the stage for Kemp who hit two of the three homers in the 60 swings.
Kemp’s heroics were possible because Liberty scored three runs in the seventh to tie the game at 4. The game was scheduled for only seven innings with the eighth and ninth innings to be part of the 10-out home run derby with each homer counting as a run.
The three-day, six-game event featuring almost 90 players who had their seasons cut short by COVID-19 in mid-March, tweaked its rules daily. The tiebreaker for the opener was starting the 10th with the bases loaded with Liberty taking an 11-10 victory over Unity. A home run derby would have been the tiebreaker had the game been tied after 10. The officials changed things for Friday by going straight to the home run derby after Independence’s David Vazquez tied the game at 5 on a two-out double in the ninth.
Liberty started its comeback Saturday with an unearned run in the sixth on a two-out RBI single by Louisiana-Lafayette’s Julian Brock.
Liberty’s bottom third of the lineup set the table in the seventh against reliever Jorman Diaz (Wayland Baptist). San Angelo State’s Aaron Walters, a transfer from Texas A&M, hit a single. Villarreal walked and pinch-hitter Tyler Bosetti was hit by a pitch.
Independence caught a break when a potential wild pitch caromed off the bricks to allow catcher Kyle Bergeron to throw out Walters with Diaz making the tag.
Liberty, which loaded the bases to start the game and didn’t score, reloaded and got a run on a groundout by Nanny. Lankford lined a two-run single into right to tie the game.
Liberty’s rally spoiled five solid innings of pitching by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Henry Bird and Central Connecticut State’s Buddy Dewaine. Bird pitched out of the bases-loaded jam in the first and around a two-out double in the second. Fellow right-hander Dewaine was the only pitcher on the weekend to have a three-inning scoreless stint. He allowed no hits, walking one and striking out none in what was for him a landmark effort.
“I've been training a lot over the past couple months, but that was the first time I've actually pitched in a game in four years,” Dewaine said. “So, I thought I was ready. And, I mean, I felt ready the adrenaline was flowing.”
Dewaine tore his UCL his freshman season in college, making him a third baseman instead of a two-way player. But his velocity started to return last summer.
“I've been working a lot on it,” Dewaine said. “I'm just to open to anything. I want to play at the next level in any way I can get there.”
He relied on sinkers, fastballs and change-up Saturday. Few batters made solid contact but Lankford was robbed of a possible wind-blown home run by a leaping Vargas in right field.
“My man Luis out there made a great play,” Dewaine said. “My team, they made all the plays, I didn't strike anybody out at all. All thanks to my team.”
Dewaine also was in the spotlight Friday when Unity left fielder Nick Schifftner had to leave the game in the fourth inning with a hamstring. Unity was short of position players so Independence loaned them Dewaine who tied the game in the eighth with an RBI single.
Dewaine’s old teammates built an early lead Saturday. A pair of errors and an RBI double by Ibarra made it 2-0 after an inning. Central Connecticut State’s Chris Kanios and Vazquez had back-to-back doubles in third to make it 3-0. Independence had four straight two-out singles in the fifth with Garcia’s single bringing in a run, but Vargas’ single led to Ibarra getting thrown out at the plate.
NOTES – Several of the Unity players were picked up by the remaining three teams for Saturday’s games.
