Little League District 33, which includes Bryan-College Station, Madisonville and Robertson County, has suspended all league activities but could return to the field before the April 6 date recommended by Little League International, said a source with knowledge of the situation.
“While each community is being affected differently by the coronavirus, the Little League International board of directors and staff feel that it is in the best interest of our volunteers and participant families to delay the implementation of the Little League season to begin no earlier than April 6,” Little League International said on its website Thursday. “If your league chooses to continue to operate in its local community, then we strongly encourage you to seek the counsel of your community municipalities, public health departments, and local school districts.
“For those leagues that have already begun their seasons, we kindly ask that you postpone all league activity that may involve the gathering of individuals for games, practices, events, or meetings.”
Some leagues in District 33 are planning to suspend practices until March 23 but will consider resuming them at that time, mirroring whatever the local school districts decide, said a person of knowledge, adding that league officials and presidents are weighing their options.
