Coaches’ jobs often center on knowing what to say at the right time, but sometimes those words don’t come easily.
In the wake of the death of Houston native George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, high school coaches around the Brazos Valley are trying to parse through the tragedy and subsequent social unrest to have important conversations with their players.
Anderson-Shiro football coach Brad Hodges said he is focused on hearing and understanding the experiences of his black players as well as how they are affected by the recent deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery and the protests they sparked.
Hodges hasn’t issued a public statement of his own on Twitter, though he has retweeted statements from Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair, A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher and former NFL head coach Tony Dungy. Hodges said the important thing to him is to be there for his players and not sound hollow when talking with them about social injustices.
“Most importantly is you got to let the guys know that you’re there for them,” Hodges said. “Especially coming as a white coach to an African American player, it’s not really my position at this time and place to give them advice. It’s my place to listen to them and say, ‘I’m here for you, and whatever it takes, I’m going to be here for you. I’m here to listen. I’m here to empathize.’ I don’t have that same perspective. We’re all in the same family, but I don’t know what it’s like to walk in their shoes.”
Hodges’ approach is being mirrored by Rudder football coach Eric Ezar and Bryan boys basketball coach Johnathan Hines, both of whom are white. But with UIL-sanctioned activities suspended until Monday, navigating such a personal conversation with players has proven difficult.
Like most coaches, Ezar said his primary goal is to positively affect the lives of his players. He frames that mission with the Rangers’ motto — better men, better husbands, better fathers — and gives the team’s player leadership council plenty of latitude in helping the team both on and off the field.
A significant portion of both the team and leadership council is black. Ezar said he didn’t have anything specific planned to discuss with his players when workouts resume Monday but would see what the leadership council wants to talk about and likely let the 10-player group lead any team discussions regarding racial injustice.
Hines said he and his staff have reached out to the players regarding Floyd’s tragic death and the national reaction, extending an offer of open communication. So far the coach hasn’t spoken with any individual player, but he emphasized the importance of togetherness for his team.
“We value everyone and have built a culture of acceptance in our program,” Hines said. “I’ve been blessed with an amazing staff that mentors our young men and demonstrates how or community should treat one another. The Bryan Viking message during this difficult time is to come together and support one another. We are one.”
College Station football coach Steve Huff said he and his staff held meetings this week in preparation for team workouts. Huff said the coaches were going to discuss a way to address Floyd’s death and the nationwide protest with the team.
As local white coaches work with their teams to discuss racial injustice, black coaches speak from experience in conversations with their players and families.
Allen Academy football coach Adrian Adams led discussions with his team Monday and Tuesday — the first two days of TAPPS-sanctioned workouts.
“The main thing is they have to understand that they have to be aware of what’s going on in the world,” Adams said. “We don’t live in a bubble in our society, no matter where you are, what you do or how you do it. I don’t know if it’s their duty as athletes to affect change, but I think they take some of that responsibility on themselves. They have to know how those kinds of things impact their lives, whether it’s right in front of them or not.”
Adams said he takes his role as a coach seriously when it comes to having tough conversations and helping his players grow as people. He said he’s hopeful that coaches at all levels will shine light on the issues of injustice to affect action and positive change.
“Coaches have statements and athletic departments have statements, but at the end of the day, it’s actions,” Adams said. “If you’re not following through and showing those things on a daily basis, it’s kind of all for not. I’m not saying anything negative against anyone that sent out a statement, but I think that’s the most important thing. You’ve got to live it every single day.”
A&M Consolidated boys basketball assistant coach Jeremy Cunningham echoed Adams’ sentiments, saying that for the most part, “People will treat you according to how you act and carry yourself.” But there are times where that doesn’t matter to some people, which can make even some of life’s simple pleasures stressful.
“As a parent, the joy of your child getting a driver’s license and being able to drive doesn’t last very long,” Cunningham said. “The more he drives, the more likely he’ll have an encounter with someone who doesn’t value his life the way his family does.”
Cunningham, who is black and previously served as an assistant coach at Rudder when his son, KJ, played there, said the Consol staff hasn’t talked to its players about the protests, feeling it’s best to keep their spirits uplifted until workouts resume. But he said both his son and players realize the dissonance that often presents itself, especially for blacks, when social injustices meet athletics.
“As an athlete, don’t confuse tolerance as acceptance,” Cunningham said. “As long as you can dribble and score, you’ll be cheered for. But when the uniform comes off, [we’ve seen] the rest. All in all, we’re going to try our best to govern ourselves in line with our Christian beliefs and pray everyone else does the same.”
