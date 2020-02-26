A&M Consolidated, Bryan, College Station and Rudder are hosting the 13-team Brazos Valley baseball tournament Thursday through Saturday with each school hosting games.

Montgomery Lake Creek, Houston Strake Jesuit, Dallas Jesuit, Willis, Huntsville, Lufkin, Magnolia West, Hutto and Temple will make up the field.

Brazos Valley Tournament

THURSDAY

at Rudder

Lake Creek-Hutto, 11 a.m.; Temple-Rudder, 4 p.m; Huntsville-Rudder, 6:30 p.m.

at Bryan

Dallas Jesuit-Magnolia West, 11 a.m.; Strake Jesuit-Dallas Jesuit, 1:30 p.m.; Temple-Bryan, 7 p.m.

at College Station

Magnolia West-Hutto, 4 p.m.; Strake Jesuit-College Station, 6:30 p.m.

at Consol

Lufkin-Willis, 1:30 p.m.; Lufkin-Consol, 4 p.m.; Willis-Consol, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

at Rudder

Temple-Dallas Jesuit, 11 a.m.; Dallas Jesuit-Lake Creek, 1:30 p.m.; Lake Creek-Strake Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.; Willis-Rudder, 7 p.m.

at Bryan

Magnolia West-Huntsville, 11 a.m.; Huntsville-Bryan, 1:30 p.m.; Willis-Bryan, 4 p.m.

at College Station

Hutto-College Station, 11 a.m.; Lufkin-College Station, 1:30 p.m.; Temple-Magnolia West, 4 p.m.

at Consol

Strake Jesuit-Lufkin, 11 a.m.; Hutto-Consol, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

at Rudder

Hutto-Rudder, 1:30 p.m.

at Bryan

Strake Jesuit-Huntsville, 1:30 p.m.; Hutto-Bryan, 4 p.m.

at College Station

Lake Creek-Temple, 11 a.m.; Willis-College Station, 1:30 p.m.; Dallas Jesuit-College Station, 4 p.m.

at Consol

Dallas Jesuit-Lufkin, 11 a.m.; Temple-Consol, 1:30 p.m.; Lufkin-Lake Creek, 4 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.