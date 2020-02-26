A&M Consolidated, Bryan, College Station and Rudder are hosting the 13-team Brazos Valley baseball tournament Thursday through Saturday with each school hosting games.
Montgomery Lake Creek, Houston Strake Jesuit, Dallas Jesuit, Willis, Huntsville, Lufkin, Magnolia West, Hutto and Temple will make up the field.
Brazos Valley Tournament
THURSDAY
at Rudder
Lake Creek-Hutto, 11 a.m.; Temple-Rudder, 4 p.m; Huntsville-Rudder, 6:30 p.m.
at Bryan
Dallas Jesuit-Magnolia West, 11 a.m.; Strake Jesuit-Dallas Jesuit, 1:30 p.m.; Temple-Bryan, 7 p.m.
at College Station
Magnolia West-Hutto, 4 p.m.; Strake Jesuit-College Station, 6:30 p.m.
at Consol
Lufkin-Willis, 1:30 p.m.; Lufkin-Consol, 4 p.m.; Willis-Consol, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
at Rudder
Temple-Dallas Jesuit, 11 a.m.; Dallas Jesuit-Lake Creek, 1:30 p.m.; Lake Creek-Strake Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.; Willis-Rudder, 7 p.m.
at Bryan
Magnolia West-Huntsville, 11 a.m.; Huntsville-Bryan, 1:30 p.m.; Willis-Bryan, 4 p.m.
at College Station
Hutto-College Station, 11 a.m.; Lufkin-College Station, 1:30 p.m.; Temple-Magnolia West, 4 p.m.
at Consol
Strake Jesuit-Lufkin, 11 a.m.; Hutto-Consol, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
at Rudder
Hutto-Rudder, 1:30 p.m.
at Bryan
Strake Jesuit-Huntsville, 1:30 p.m.; Hutto-Bryan, 4 p.m.
at College Station
Lake Creek-Temple, 11 a.m.; Willis-College Station, 1:30 p.m.; Dallas Jesuit-College Station, 4 p.m.
at Consol
Dallas Jesuit-Lufkin, 11 a.m.; Temple-Consol, 1:30 p.m.; Lufkin-Lake Creek, 4 p.m.
