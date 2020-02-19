The A&M Consolidated, Bryan, College Station and Rudder softball teams will open play Thursday in the 2020 NFCA Texas High School Leadoff Classic, which will have games at Bryan, Consol, College Station, Franklin’s The Ranch, Montgomery, Montgomery Lake Creek, Magnolia, Tomball Premier Baseball and Waller.
In first-round games in the 64-team main bracket Thursday, College Station will host San Antonio MacArthur at 1:30 p.m., and Bryan will host Bastop Cedar Creek at 3 p.m. The Lady Cougars and Lady Vikings each will play a second game Thursday.
Consol and Rudder are in the round-robin portion of the event. Consol host Cy-Fair at 6 p.m. followed by a game against Plano East. Rudder will play at Montgomery, taking on the host at 6 p.m. then will play Lewisville.
The tournament will continue through Saturday with the 64-team bracket’s championship at 4 p.m. at Lady Viking Field.
