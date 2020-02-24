The black and blue bruise that circled Texas A&M baseball Logan Sartori’s left eye was a visible reminder of the pitch the transfer took to the face in the Aggies’ midweek win over Prairie View A&M.
But with no internal symptoms still present from the concussion he suffered, Sartori was a game-time addition to the Aggie lineup and a much-needed spark in A&M’s 14-12 eight-inning victory over Army in the series finale Sunday at Blue Bell Park.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Hutchinson Community College transfer roped a double off reliever Will Hart into deep left center, scoring catcher Mikey Hoehner and second baseman Bryce Blaum to give the Aggies (8-0) a 12-11 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish after five previous lead changes. The game ended in the bottom of the eighth because of Army’s travel curfew.
“He threw me all fastballs that at-bat,” Sartori said. “Worked it to a 3-2 count, fouled off a couple of pitches and just left a fastball up in the zone and put a good swing on it.”
Sartori said he was penciled into the lineup Sunday morning but needed to pass one last concussion test before he was cleared to return to action. He didn’t receive the final go-ahead until after the Aggies took batting practice.
“It was just good that I could put the team up in front on that swing,” Sartori said.
A&M’s offense needed a good showing to earn the team’s second weekend sweep as seven Aggie pitchers allowed a combined nine earned runs on 17 hits. Left-hander Chandler Jozwiak took the mound for his second start of the season and allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. Three of six Aggie relievers allowed at least one run.
A&M head coach Rob Childress felt his pitchers were behind in the count too often, resulting in several key mistakes.
“When we left anything out over the plate, they didn’t miss it today,” Childress said. “The wind was blowing out, so [it was] certainly a hitter’s day today.”
Mason Ornelas (1-0) earned his first career win in a one-inning, one-run, one-hit outing. The freshman’s one blemish was a solo home run by Nick Manesis in the eighth.
Closer Bryce Miller picked up his second save of the season, pitching in back-to-back close games against the Black Knights (1-5).
“It’s good to get him in those pressure spots,” Childress said. “He hasn’t had a lot of action through the first six games, and to use him on back-to-back days and for him to be as fresh as he was today — off of yesterday’s 30 pitches — it was good to see.”
Army reliever Joe Garcia was saddled with the loss (0-1).
The Aggies jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Blaum showcased A&M’s ability to generate offense on the basepaths, stealing two bases and then taking home on a throw to first after a dropped third strike. Two batters later, first baseman Hunter Coleman cleared the bases with a two-run home run to left center.
Army posted runs in the second and third before grabbing a 6-3 lead with a four-run fourth, which included four hits and a homer by Jeremiah Adams. The first baseman had a run-scoring triple in the second and finished 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs.
A&M tied it back up in the bottom half of the frame on Blaum’s three-run double to left. After a Saturday win when A&M’s pitching was needed to keep the Aggies in the game, Blaum said the offense returned the favor Sunday.
“Yesterday, the pitching staff picked us up when we left a couple baserunners on, and we told them we would pick them up when we needed to,” he said. “It really shows how complete of a team we are.”
A&M pulled ahead with three runs in the fifth and added a little cushion in the sixth on a solo homer from Cam Blake that snuck over the short wall in right. Blake entered the game with a tepid .211 batting average and a .263 slugging percentage.
“You could start seeing it weighing on him,” Childress said. “He wanted to join the party with the rest of the guys. Maybe he was trying a little bit too hard, and that’s human nature.”
Army broke through in the seventh to take a one-run lead, plating five runs, three earned, off of Aggie relievers Will Johnston and Jake Nelson.
Ultimately, it was put to bed in the seventh thanks to Sartori’s double and a single by Logan Britt.
Both coaches had decided upon a 3:45 curfew for the game so Army could make their flight home. The final minute struck directly after Aggie shortstop Trevor Werner reached on a fielder’s choice, driving in Coleman from third in the bottom of the eighth.
The Aggies demonstrated the full depth of their offensive abilities, stealing four bases, notching six extra-base hits, drawing eight walks and executing a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bunt. Through eight games, Childress said A&M’s offensive strides have been a team effort.
“I’m incredibly impressed,” Childress said. “Number one, our guys are a year older. They’re a year wiser. They’ve got a lot of at-bats under their belt. You can see that they are connected with one another, and they are doing it together.”
