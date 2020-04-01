Here were top stories in The Eagle on this date in history.
April 1
2019
Rudder hired Willis athletic director Eric Ezar as its football coach. Ezar was a head coach at Dallas White before moving into administration. Ezar replaces Greg Morgan who is moving into private business.
The Texas A&M track and field team had its first practice in $38.9 million E.B. Cushing Stadium.
2018
South Carolina’s Kenzie Maguire hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to give the ninth-ranked Gamecocks a 5-3 victory over Texas A&M at the Aggie Softball Complex, salvaging the last game of the series. Tori Vidales hit a two-run homer for the 12th-ranked Aggies.
Forward Anriel Howard said she’s exploring her options for her senior season. Howard helped the Texas A&M women’s basketball team reach the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16.
2010
Bryan High gymnast Enoch Rodriquez won the all-around title at the Region II meet.
The A&M Consolidated girls track & field team won the James Giese Tiger Relays as Victoria Quintana (shot put) and Chaiss Matthews (1,600) won individual events.
The Kansas baseball team snapped a seven-game losing streak against 22nd-ranked Texas A&M with a 9-5 victory.
2009
Eastern Kentucky played Kentucky State in baseball on April Fools’ Day, and the score was no joke: Eastern Kentucky led 49-1 when the teams stopped after five innings. The winners began substituting during their 22-run first inning.
2005
The Bryan boys soccer team lost to Austin Westlake 3-1 in Class 5A area playoff action. The Vikings (19-3-1) had their best regular-season record in program history.
The 19th-ranked Texas A&M baseball dropped a 7-5, 12-inning game to Kansas. Jayhawks first baseman Jared Schweitzer who was 0 for 5 with a costly error had the go-ahead two-run double.
2000
Florida and Michigan State advanced to the NCAA men’s basketball championship. Florida got 37 points from its bench in a 71-59 victory over North Carolina and Michigan State relied on defense for a 53-41 victory over Wisconsin. Michigan State won the lowest scoring Final Four game in 16 years to reach its first final since winning the title in 1979.
Teddy, a local Alaskan Malamute, took top honors in an American Kennel Association-sanctioned show in Bryan-College Station that attracted more than 1,000 top show dogs. Teddy earlier in the year had won the Best of Breed at the Westminster Dog Show at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Texas A&M’s Daylan Holt hit a pair of homers, including a two-run shot in the 11th to give the Aggies an 8-6 Big 12 victory at Kansas. A&M (20-15, 10-4) has won seven straight.
1996
Kentucky won its first national title in 18 years with a 76-67 victory over Syracuse. Tony Delk, voted the outstanding player, finishes with 24 points and tied the championship game record with seven 3-pointers.
1995
The seventh-ranked Texas men’s tennis team eked out a 4-3 victory over A&M at the Omar Smith Tennis Center.
The Connecticut women’s basketball team remained unbeaten with an 87-60 victory over fourth-ranked Stanford in the Final Four semifinals. The Huskies (34-0) will play third-ranked Tennessee for the title. The Lady Vols (34-2) advanced with a 73-51 victory over Georgia.
Kevin Hodge pitched a two-hitter to lead the Bryan baseball team to a 9-1 road victory against Tomball. The 15-5A leaders got home runs by Mike Kazmierski and Alex Alford.
1992
A week before the Stanley Cup playoffs, NHL players went on strike for the first time in the league's 75-year history.
1991
Duke ended years of frustration with a 72-65 victory over Kansas for its first national title in five championship-game appearances and nine trips to the Final Four.
1990
Texas A&M’s Rich Robertson pitched a four-hitter in leading the 13th-ranked Aggie baseball team to a 2-0 victory over Baylor, but the Bears’ Lee Price threw a three-hitter in the nightcap as Baylor won 7-0 to win a series against the Aggies for the first time since 1984. Robertson’s second straight shutout lowered his Southwest Conference-leading ERA to 1.08.
Twenty-five University of Texas football players used anabolic steroids since the NCAA’s 1986 ban on the drugs, according to eight Longhorn players who talked to the Austin American-Statesman.
1989
Jim McAllister of Glassboro State hit four home runs and drove in nine runs in four at-bats in a 21-5 five-inning rout of Delaware State.
1985
Villanova shocked Georgetown with a 66-64 victory to win the NCAA basketball title. The Wildcats, led by Dwayne McClain's 17 points, shot 79%, hitting 22 of 28 shots and making 22 of 27 free throws.
1973
Boston's John Havlicek made 24 field goals and finished with 54 points, sending the Celtics past Atlanta 134-109 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
1972
The first collective players’ strike in major league history started. It lasted 12 days and canceled 86 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.