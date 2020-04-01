Here were top stories in The Eagle on this date in history.
March 31
2019
Reports say Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams is headed to Texas A&M for a multi-year contract worth at least $3.5 million annually.
The 11th-ranked Texas A&M baseball team settled for a 10-inning 2-2 tie with Missouri because of Missouri’s travel plans. The visiting Tigers stranded 13 runners as the teams go 1-1-1 in the series.
The Auburn men’s basketball team defeated Kentucky 77-71 in overtime to advance to the Final Four for the first time in school history. Michigan State also advanced by beating overall top-seed Duke 68-67, ending Zion Williamson’s college career.
2018
The 12th-ranked Texas A&M softball team defeated ninth-ranked South Carolina 3-0 at the Aggie Softball Complex as Trinity Harrington pitched a four-hitter.
The 24th-ranked Georgia baseball team beats 15th-ranked Texas A&M 3-0. Four Bulldogs pitchers combined for a two-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two. A&M (20-8, 2-6) is assured of losing its third straight Southeastern Conference series with two straight losses to Georgia (21-6, 7-1.)
2015
The top-ranked Texas A&M baseball team scored 13 runs in the third inning on an NCAA-record 13 hits en route to a 19-4 victory over Sam Houston State at Blue Bell Park. A&M, which opened the inning with 11 straight his, had two homers in the frame by Ronnie Gideon and one each by Blake Allemand and Logan Nottebrok in the inning.
The A&M Consolidated baseball team, 0-4 in 18-5A, grabbed a 5-4 victory over top-ranked College Station behind sophomore left-handed pitcher Brandon Hux who threw 111 pitches in a complete game. Consol walked it off in the seventh as pinch-hitter Burl Carraway reached on a wild-pitch strikeout, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, taking third and home on a throwing error on the play.
2013
In one of the biggest upsets in the history of the NCAA women’s tournament, sixth-seeded Louisville defeated defending national champion Baylor 82-81 in the regional semifinals. It was the final college game for Baylor’s Brittney Griner, the 6-foot-8 star and second-highest scoring player in NCAA history.
Pete Weber tied Earl Anthony by winning his 10th major Professional Bowlers Association title with a 224-179 win over Australian Jason Belmonte in the Tournament of Champions.
Louisville overcame Kevin Ware’s gruesome injury and advanced to the Final Four with an 85-63 win over Duke. Ware broke his leg in the first half of the Midwest Regional final when he landed awkwardly after trying to contest a 3-point shot.
2010
The 24th-ranked Baylor softball team walked off a 3-2, 10-inning victory over 18th-ranked Texas A&M on a wild pitch. A&M catcher Meagan May had hit a two-run homer.
A&M Consolidated’s signee Karla Gilbert, a Texas A&M signee, scored 15 points to lead the West to an 84-75 victory over the East in the McDonald’s All-American game at Ohio State’s Value City Arena.
2000
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team behind two-time All-American Shuon Madden defeated second-ranked Pepperdine 4-3 for the biggest nonconference victory in program history. Pepperdine had been 18-0.
Tennessee’s Kara Lawson scored 19 points and player of the year Tamika Catchings added 13 points in the Lady Vols’ 66-54 semifinal victory over Rutgers.
1995
The A&M Consolidated girls soccer team ended its first season with a 4-0 loss to Plano in the Region III semifinals in Carrollton. Plano, with six state tournament appearances in 10 seasons, had 43 shots on goal.
1991
Tennessee edged Virginia 70-67 in overtime for its third NCAA women’s basketball title. It was the first overtime in the 10 years of the women’s tournament.
Brett Hull scored his 86th goal to give him the third-best total in NHL history as the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota North Stars 2-1.
1985
Old Dominion beat Georgia 70-65 for the women’s NCAA basketball championship.
1980
Larry Holmes scored a TKO in the eighth round over Leroy Jones to retain his WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas.
1975
UCLA beat Kentucky 92-85 for its 10th NCAA basketball title under coach John Wooden. Wooden finished with a 620-147 career record after announcing his retirement two days earlier.
1973
Ken Norton scores a stunning upset with a 12-round, split decision over Muhammad Ali to win the NABF heavyweight title. Norton, a 5-1 underdog, breaks Ali’s jaw in the first round.
