Texas A&M midfielder Jimena Lopez will play for the Mexico National Team in Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Women’s Olympic Qualifier matches Wednesday through Feb. 4.
The 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifier has eight nations divided into two groups. The top two finishers in each group will qualify for Knockout Phase at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
After advancing to the knockout phase, the winner will be chosen to compete in the 2020 Summer Olympic women’s tournament in Japan as the CONCACAF representatives.
The group phase of the competition will be played at H-E-B Park in Edinburg. Mexico opens the tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Jamaica. They face Saint Kitts & Nevis at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and close group play against Canada at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4. All three matches will be televised by FS2.
