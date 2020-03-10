Madisonville has promoted Brad Taylor to head boys basketball coach.
“Brad is a tremendous young coach and tremendous asset for both our boys and girls program,” Madisonville athletic director Rusty Nail said in a press release. “Brad’s coaching knowledge and experience go way beyond his years and are as good as I have seen in my 28 years in the profession.”
Taylor, a multisport athlete for the Mustangs, replaces Chris Reid, who resigned.
“Got lots of messages in the last hour, so I want to clarify I resigned as head basketball coach at Madisonville on my own accord [and am] currently seeking employment elsewhere,” Reid said via Twitter. “Congrats to my friend Coach Taylor on being named the next boys coach. He will do awesome.”
The 6-foot-3 Taylor was a senior guard on the 2005-06 Madisonville team that reached the regional semifinals with him earning the District 18-3A most valuable player award. He was a three-year starting quarterback in football. He passed for 1,010 yards as a senior and added 661 yards rushing, accounting for 17 touchdowns in earning all-district. Taylor played at Baylor (2006-10), moving to tight end during spring drills as a redshirt freshman. The 240-pounder was a three-year starter with 76 career catches for 993 yards and six touchdowns.
Taylor and Russell Smith finished the 2016-17 as Madisonville co-head coaches after Brian Thurmond resigned in his 10th season.
