MAGNOLIA — A 28-point fourth quarter rallied the Magnolia West boys basketball team to a 64-61 victory over the Rudder Rangers in District 19-5A play Tuesday night.
Rudder (7-19, 1-5) built a 48-36 lead through three quarters, but Magnolia West (5-13, 1-5) scored five more points in the fourth quarter than it did in the first half. West had five players score in double figures led by Jacob Homer’s 17 points. Jeremiah Johnson had 21 for Rudder with Carolos Moreno adding 16 and Justin Headge 13.
Magnolia West 64, Rudder 61
RUDDER (7-19, 1-5) — Jeremiah Johnson 21, Carlos Moreno 16, Justin Headge 13, Grayson Adams 5, Kentun King 4, Cori Carter 2
MAGNOLIA WEST (5-13, 1-5) — Jacob Homer 17, Aurqurz Green 13, Connor Kelly 12, Reed Coleman 10, JP Ellwanger 10, Scott Clark 3
Rudder 18 17 13 13 — 61
Magnolia West 8 15 13 28 — 64
JV: Magnolia West 46-45
Freshman A: Rudder 49-36
Freshman B: Rudder 55-16
Next action: Waller at Rudder, 6:30 p.m. Friday
