MAGNOLIA — A 28-point fourth quarter rallied the Magnolia West boys basketball team to a 64-61 victory over the Rudder Rangers in District 19-5A play Tuesday night.

Rudder (7-19, 1-5) built a 48-36 lead through three quarters, but Magnolia West (5-13, 1-5) scored five more points in the fourth quarter than it did in the first half. West had five players score in double figures led by Jacob Homer’s 17 points. Jeremiah Johnson had 21 for Rudder with Carolos Moreno adding 16 and Justin Headge 13.

Magnolia West 64, Rudder 61

RUDDER (7-19, 1-5) — Jeremiah Johnson 21, Carlos Moreno 16, Justin Headge 13, Grayson Adams 5, Kentun King 4, Cori Carter 2

MAGNOLIA WEST (5-13, 1-5) — Jacob Homer 17, Aurqurz Green 13, Connor Kelly 12, Reed Coleman 10, JP Ellwanger 10, Scott Clark 3

Rudder 18 17 13 13 — 61

Magnolia West 8 15 13 28 — 64

JV: Magnolia West 46-45

Freshman A: Rudder 49-36

Freshman B: Rudder 55-16

Next action: Waller at Rudder, 6:30 p.m. Friday

Get daily news, sports, opinions, entertainment and more, delivered every morning.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.