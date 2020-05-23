Melissa Dumezich, the hotshot college softball recruit from the little town of Whiting, Indiana, more than proved that she could hang with the players from bigger schools during her time at Texas A&M.
Dumezich wanted to play for the Aggies like Amanda Scarborough and Megan Gibson, a pair of All-Greater Houston high school players who excelled in the state’s highest classification before earning multiple All-America honors at A&M. Dumezich followed in their footsteps, becoming a three-time All-American. The pitcher/designated player won 104 games from 2010-13, which is third in school history behind Lori Stoll (145) and Shawn Andaya (114). Dumezich also made six other A&M career top 10 lists — three more in pitching (innings, strikeouts and earned run average) and three in hitting (home runs, runs batted in and walks).
Dumezich’s two-way prowess helped earn her player of the decade on The Eagle’s 2010s All-Decade A&M softball team. Dumezich barely nudged out two-time All-American Tori Vidales (2015-18), who certainly was the Aggies’ best hitter over the last 10 seasons. She’s on seven of the school’s top 10 career lists including first in RBIs (219) and second in home runs (65).
Catcher Megan May, second baseman Natalie Villarreal, shortstop Kristen Cuyos, third baseman Riley Sartain, designated player Nicole Morgan and outfielders Emily Albus, Cassie Tysarczyk and Cali Lanphear also made The Eagle’s All-Decade first team.
The second team includes pitcher Trinity Harrington, catcher Ashley Walters, first baseman Rhiannon Kliesing, second baseman Kaitlyn Alderink, shortstop Macy Morrow, third baseman Amber Garza, designated player Samantha Show and outfielders Kelsey Spittler, Erica Russell and Sarah Hudek.
Like Gibson and Scarborough, Vidales played in the Women’s College World Series, an elusive accomplishment Dumezich so dearly wanted. Gibson and Scarborough made back-to-back appearances at the WCWS in 2007 and ’08 and played a big part in Dumezich coming to Aggieland. Dumezich’s mission was to do the same.
“Every time we would do the national anthem for every game at home when we were in the old stadium, I’d always look at the banners in right field [on the fence], and it showed the 2008 Women’s College World Series’ banner,” Dumezich said.
She’d again focus on that banner when the team performed the Farmers Fight yell just before taking the field.
“My ultimate goal was to get the team to the World Series and play in the World Series,” Dumezich said. “I would trade my three-time All-American [honors] to have gotten to the World Series one time.”
The 5-foot-8 right-hander didn’t get to Oklahoma City, but she made a lifetime of memories in Aggieland. During her senior year she pitched a complete game in a 3-2 victory over defending national champion Alabama in the Crimson Tide’s first Southeastern Conference game at A&M. Dumezich also hit a two-run homer over the center-field fence in the sixth inning to put a charge in a standing-room-only crowd of 1,927, which at the time was the fourth-largest in school history.
“The fans were lined up down the lines,” Dumezich said. “I mean, playing there just gave me so many chills. It was so much fun playing there.”
The fun started early in her career. Dumezich’s first game against rival Texas was as good as it gets with her walk-off single in the seventh lifting A&M to a 1-0 victory.
Dumezich, batting eighth, initially thought about bunting for a hit, but Evans told her to swing away and do it for her hometown. Dumezich looked for a dropball from Texas’ ace Blaire Luna, who starter her off with a high riseball. Luna came back with a dropball, and Dumezich didn’t miss it, smashing a shot into left field. It was only A&M’s second hit of the game, but it snapped fellow freshman Luna’s 42 2/3-inning scoreless streak, ended Texas’ eight-game winning streak and handing the Longhorns their first Big 12 loss of the season.
“After the game when she came in [the locker room], she had tears in her eyes,” Evans said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
It was the first of many moments in the spotlight for Dumezich, who kept improving that season. She ended it hitting .252 with six homers and 33 RBIs and went 19-3 in the circle with a 1.96 ERA.
“In some ways, I took a chance on her,” Evans said of the freshman late in the 2010 season. “The reason I recruited her was her competitiveness and athleticism. She was one of the more unrefined kids we’ve had as far as just mechanics. But for pure talent and athleticism, she was one of the most athletic kids.”
Dumezich claimed eight state records at Whiting, including 32 no-hitters and an 0.22 ERA. She won 107 games with 73 shutouts and 1,651 strikeouts. Her numbers would have been higher had she not missed part of her senior season while recovering from ACL surgery in January. “Kid K,” as she was known in high school, won two state titles and finished her career by striking out 33 in a 3-1 state semifinal loss that lasted a state-record 17 innings.
The injury along with Dumezich playing against Class A competition — the lowest in Indiana’s four classifications — begged the question would she have success in a major college program?
“Everyone thinks I can’t hang with the bigger schools,” Dumezich told The Northwest Indiana Times before her last high school appearance, the Indiana North-South All-Star Game. “That definitely motivates me.”
A&M afforded her the chance to prove she could play with the big girls.
“Definitely, the coaching staff was a huge part of my decision,” Dumezich said. “When I was getting recruited, Megan and Amanda had a big part in me coming to A&M. I was real lucky to have both of them as a pitching coach the four years I was there.”
It didn’t take long for Dumezich to show she could be an all-star caliber player. She played shortstop when not pitching at Whiting and moved to second base early in her freshman season at A&M, going 7 for 14 at the Aggie Classic with a trio of home runs and six RBIs. A&M already had a deep pitching staff in 2010 with veterans Rhiannon Kliesing and Rebecca Arbino, who combined to go 32-21 with a 2.56 ERA the previous season.
Dumezich became the ace of the staff the following season when she went 30-10 with 12 shutouts, logging 247 1/3 innings, the first of three straight seasons she topped 200 innings. She earned her first All-America honors, making the second team. Dumezich then went 55-20 her last two seasons with a 2.44 ERA. Mel, as she was now known, became the face of the program, earning third-team All-America honors each year.
Vidales was the only other Aggie to earn multiple All-America honors in the decade. She was a third-team pick in 2016 when the she hit .406 with 14 homers and 55 RBIs. Vidales, who moved to first base as a sophomore after a season at third base, had a .519 on-base percentage and a .712 slugging percentage. Vidales was a second-team All-American in 2018, hitting .350 with 14 homers and 62 RBIs.
She capped her career with a pair of clutch homers. Her two-out, three-run shot in the fifth inning against Florida lifted A&M to a 5-4 victory, evening their best-of-3 Super Regional series. The next day she topped that with a two-out, two-run blast in the top of the seventh to give A&M a 3-2 lead. Florida, thought, answered with its own two-out, two-run blast to deny Vidales and the Aggies a second straight trip to the WCWS.
“Tori was being Tori today,” Evans said after the game.
Vidales had plenty of good days. Along with being one of the school’s best power hitters she hit for average— .355, tied for sixth best in school history. She had a great eye, walking 164 times for third best in school history, yet she struck out only 55 times.
•
NOTES — While Dumezich didn’t get to play in the WCWS, the Aggies made the NCAA tournament all four of her seasons and twice reached the Super Regionals. A&M went 171-67 (.718) over that period and finished in the top four in conference play each season, the program’s second-best four-year stretch after 2005-08. Still, Dumezich doesn’t sugar coat not making it to Oklahoma City. “That sucks big time,” Dumezich said. ... The closest Dumezich came to reaching the WCWS happened during her sophomore season when top-ranked Arizona State beat A&M 3-2 and 4-2 in the Super Regionals. Dumezich gave A&M a 2-1 lead in the opener with a seventh-inning solo home run. Arizona State won on a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh. The Aggies thought the Wildcats should have been called out for runner’s interference on the play, a ruling that would’ve given A&M the victory. Instead, Dumezich was the hard-luck loser. “I remember Coach Evans in the locker room after that game,” Dumezich said. “She said, ‘Do what ya gotta do to get that off your mind but just don’t hurt yourself. Throw whatever you want, just don’t hurt yourself.’” It didn’t help. Arizona State took a 4-0 lead the next night before the Aggies fought back with a two-run homer by May. They couldn’t get closer, and the Wildcats advanced to the WCWS. “Arizona State ended up winning the national championship and we were right there with them,” Dumezich said.
