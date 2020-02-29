Houston Memorial and Highland Park Gold claimed the top two seeds in the stroke-play portion of the Aggieland Match Play Championship boys golf tournament Friday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M.
Memorial finished with a 280-302–582 total for the top seed followed by Highland Park Gold (293-294–587), The Woodlands (294-298–592), Highland Park Blue (305-292–597), Montgomery (308-301–609), College Station (319-318–637), College Park (321-316–637), Oak Ridge (324–313–637), Houston Strake Jesuit (318–320–638), San Antonio Johnson (336–309–645), Klein Oak (329-324–653), San Antonio Churchill (329-325–654), A&M Consolidated (331-326–657) and Mansfield Legacy (365-354–719).
Memorial’s Jeffrey Zatorski won the individual title by three strokes at 67-70-137.
College Station’s Austin Hassell shot 75-79–154 to tie for 21st followed by teammates McKane Kiser (t-33rd, 82-76–158), Sam Schmidt (39th, 79-82–161), Brown Bedard (t-43rd, 83-81–164) and Anthony Rubino (56th, 84-87–171).
Consol’s Jacob Paterson (79-77–156) and Cole Killian (83-73–156) tied for 26th followed by teammates Cole Ian Clough (t-51st, 81-87–168), Matthew Almand (t-62nd, 88-89–177) and Sandro Iero (66th, 91-89–180).
The match-play round will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday featuring seven matches: Memorial vs. Highland Park Gold, The Woodlands vs. Highland Park Blue, Montgomery vs. College Station, College Park vs. Oak Ridge, Strake Jesuit vs. SA Johnson, Klein Oak vs. SA Churchill and Consol vs. Mansfield Legacy.
