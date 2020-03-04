College Station’s Mia Rivers has been at home on the basketball court for as long as she can remember.
“The day I was born, as soon as my mom got released from the hospital I was in the gym with my sister,” Rivers said. “It’s what I grew up with it.”
College Station head coach Megan Symank said when she met Rivers as a freshman, she immediately knew there was something special about Rivers’ game.
“It takes a special personality, a special maturity to come in as a freshman and be able to take over a veteran squad and play the point guard position,” Symank said. “Right away, not even knowing her well when she was a freshman, there was something about the way she carried herself and the maturity that she had.”
Now a senior and in her fourth year on the varsity, Rivers is taking her talents to the biggest stage in girls high school basketball — the state tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Rivers and the Lady Cougars (32-7) will face Frisco Liberty (29-11) at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Class 5A semifinals.
Regardless of what the Lady Cougars do at state — or any of their other accomplishments this season — Rivers said she most will remember the bond she made with her teammates during the many practices and games.
Although Rivers showed maturity at a young age, that didn’t always translate to her leading others. In fact, it wasn’t until the end of last season that Rivers realized she would have to put her quiet demeanor to the side and step into more of a leadership role.
“I’m really quiet and reserved, and Coach Symank spoke to me after last year’s season and said, ‘You’re going to be a senior next year, and you have to figure out how to be more vocal,’” Rivers said. “That’s something that I’ve worked on a lot. I saw a lot of improvement and people being receptive to things that I told them, and I saw it helped in games and practices.”
Leadership duties haven’t slowed down Rivers’ game. She is averaging 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.9 steals over 29 minutes per game this season.
Symank said being a point guard for four years on varsity takes unselfishness, a quality she noticed in Rivers early on.
“She plays a position that dishes a lot and gives a lot to other players’ glory,” Symank said. “A lot of that can be attributed to the point guard, and she’s certainly not someone who needs that [praise]. I think that is what makes her so special, because she will do all the work. She does all the behind-the-scene things, and that is very rare.”
Rivers’ said her fight and need to win comes from being the youngest in a family of athletes.
“My family is super athletic, so sports have been [in my life] since I was little,” Rivers said. “We also competed whether it was kickball or a basketball game. I’m 10 years younger than my older sister, so it was me against the big kids 90% of the time, so I think that plays a lot in it.”
Rivers hopes to continue to compete in college, and although she was previously on the Lady Cougar softball team for three years, she is now solely focused on basketball.
“As of right now, obviously I have my doors open both ways,” Rivers said. “If I were to get something for softball I wouldn’t let it down, but right now I’m trying to get something basketballwise.”
While colleges are continuing to show interest in Rivers, she has not made a choice and will begin the search for her next school once the season’s over. But she said her choice will come down to the school that is the best fit for her and the team.
