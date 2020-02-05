Bryan junior Michael Flores isn’t afraid to adapt when things are not working for him.
As a youth, Flores had to quit football after suffering several injuries, but he found a passion for wresting through his dad. Now as a wrestler for the Vikings, Flores is still finding ways to adapt to challenges.
In his sixth year as a wrestler and third with the Vikings, Flores is 36-12 overall, ranked 19th in the boys 132-pound weight class in Class 6A and seeded second for this week’s District 8-6A meet.
“I’m happy with it,” Flores said of his season so far. “A few matches I know I could have won and I barely lost them. I needed to stand up and get an escape or shoot with both legs, but time ran out.”
Head coach Michael Zito said Flores’ work ethic shows in his record and rankings, and when it comes to district and regionals, he expects to see him at the top of his game.
“He’s one of those kids that will work hard, work hard, but he’ll frustrate himself,” Zito said. “Sometimes you have to say, ‘Hey, Michael, step back, press the reset button and stop worrying about the little things.’ And that’s been his focus, taking it one match at a time. When the district tournament is over, he should be standing on the top of the podium or very close to the top, and then he’ll move on to regionals and we start again next week.”
Bryan will host the 8-6A meet starting at 10 a.m. Thursday at Viking Gym. The top five in each class advance to the 6A Region II tournament set for Feb. 14-15 in Allen with the fifth qualifier going as an alternate.
Flores made it to regionals last season but placed sixth and ended his season there. This year, although he has his sights set on regionals and state, Flores said he isn’t overlooking this week’s district meet.
“I just treat it as one match at a time,” Flores said. “It’s district but I’m going to treat it like a regular match.”
Flores also hopes to wrestle after high school. He plans to attend Kansas Central Christian College in McPherson, Kansas, and wants to be an athletic trainer for college or professional teams.
