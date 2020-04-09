Old Dominion’s Nikki McCray-Penson will be Mississippi State’s new women’s basketball coach, the Columbus (Ga.) Dispatch reported citing an anonymous source with knowledge of the situation.
McCray-Penson will replace Vic Schaefer, who was hired by Texas on Sunday after eight seasons with the Bulldogs. Schaefer was an assistant coach at Texas A&M before taking over at Mississippi State.
McCray-Penson, who is 49-36 in three seasons at Old Dominion, played at Tennessee for Pat Summitt and was an assistant for 10 seasons at South Carolina under Dawn Staley.
The Dispatch reported Wednesday that Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen had narrowed his search to Louisville’s Jeff Walz and McCray-Penson, but following that report, Walz told Louisville television station WDRB, “I have not been offered the job.”
The Dispatch reported Cohen also interviewed Mississippi State assistant Johnnie Harris, who worked for Gary Blair at Arkansas and Texas A&M. Harris is now expected to join Schaefer at Texas.
Mississippi State’s new coach will lose a player as guard Chloe Bibby has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1 junior averaged 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in the 2019-20 season along with a team-leading 38 3-pointers. She announced her decision a day after Schaefer left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.