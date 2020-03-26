Asa Lacy’s days at Texas A&M could be numbered after Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to a new deal which includes the right to shorten the 2020 amateur draft to five rounds.
MLB had considered canceling the annual 40-round draft, but league owners are expected to ratify the new deal Friday, which has been approved by the players, ESPN and the Associated Press reported Thursday.
Lacy, a junior left-hander, would be eligible for the draft and is projected to be a top 10 pick. The 6-foot-4 starting pitcher was 3-0 in four starts this season with a 0.75 ERA. He had 46 strikeouts in 24 innings, allowing only nine hits with eight walks before the season was canceled because of the coronavirus. Lacy has a chance to be the program’s highest drafted player, topping left-hander Jeff Granger who was taken fifth in 1993.
The draft had been scheduled to start June 10 but can be delayed as late as July 20. In the new deal, MLB also can delay the start of the international signing period to as late as January 2021 and it can shorten the 2021 draft to 20 rounds, pushing back the 2021-22 international signing period to January 2022. As part of the agreement approved by the union Thursday night, players will not challenge the loss of their salaries if no games are played.
Management will advance $170 million in salary payments over two stages, and that money does not have to be returned if the season is canceled. Player salaries this year are expected to total roughly $4 billion.
