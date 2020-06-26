More than 200 softball teams will compete in the 35th Annual Budweiser Spring Softball Festival this weekend with games at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex, Veterans Park and Central Park. The 24-hour event, billed as the state’s largest adult softball tournament, will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday with home run derby at BRAC.
More than 200 teams to converge on Bryan-College Station for softball tournament
- Eagle Staff Report
