More than 50,000 people could attend Texas A&M home football games this fall after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Phase 3 reopening orders that include 50% capacity for outside sporting venues.
Under the guidelines released by Abbott on Wednesday, A&M would have to get the county judge or mayor to approve a gathering of more than 500 along with consulting local public health officials.
A&M is scheduled to open the season Sept. 5 against Abilene Christian at Kyle Field. The stadium capacity is 102,733.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.