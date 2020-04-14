Most golfers pride themselves on etiquette, something that is helping the sport remain an option during this time of social distancing caused by the coronavirus.
Gov. Greg Abbott said last week golf courses were not essential but then added that people should be able to play at a public or private golf course “as long as they are all maintaining safe distancing practices and following the CDC standards to make sure they are not transmitting the coronavirus.”
Whether golf courses remain open will be determined by each county. Courses in the Brazos Valley have taken steps to limit social interaction and promote safety with the golfers doing their part, allowing them to remain open.
“We’re following the CDC guidelines,” Traditions Club general manager Bill Slade said. “No buildings are open. Everything is done on the outside. All our practice facilities are closed. Our point of sales system is now the bag drop. Members handle their own bag. Carts are disinfected, cleaned, sprayed with a disinfectant between usage after they’ve been washed.”
Traditions Club remains open along with Miramont Country Club, Pebble Creek Country Club and The Golf Club at Texas A&M. The City Course at Phillips Event Center, which had been closed for almost three weeks, re-opened Monday for members only.
Other courses in the Brazos Valley that remain open include Brenham Country Club, Copperas Hollow Country Club in Caldwell, Elkins Lake Country Club in Huntsville, Hilltop Lakes, Legendary Oaks Golf Course in Hempstead, Oak Grove Country Club in Franklin and Pecan Lakes Golf Club in Navasota.
The only known area course that’s closed is Raven Nest in Huntsville. “In compliance with the Walker County stay at home order, Raven Nest will be closed until further notice,” the club posted on its website and Facebook on April 10.
Elkins Lake also was closed Friday by the stay-home order by Walker County judge Danny Pierce, but it re-opened about six hours later, club assistant pro Ashton Schulz said.
The Southern Texas PGA’s contention is that “golf indeed can and has been approved to provide a safe haven to get exercise and take a break from the uncertainly many of us are feeling at the moment,” it said in a Tuesday press release.
Courses are doing their part to limit possible interaction by removing water coolers, sand rakes and ball washers. Most driving ranges are closed. Courses are asking golfers not to touch flag sticks, while some aren’t even putting flags out. Miramont put PVC pipe in its holes to keep the ball from dropping the whole way down so golfers don’t have to touch anything but their ball. Hilltop Lakes and Pecan Lakes have their hole cups turned upside down and Brenham County Club plugged its holes.
Most courses are limiting carts to one passenger. Carts are thoroughly cleaned after each round, while some clubs aren’t renting motorized carts or even pull carts and requiring golfers to walk.
Miramont’s club house and pro shops are closed and The Club at A&M allows only one person in its pro shop at a time. Elkins Lake doesn’t allow anyone in the golf shop and has taken the chairs off the patio. Hilltop Lakes isn’t renting carts and the pro shop is closed by order of the Leon County’s shelter in place order.
“There’s no gatherings, and no more than five can play as long as they keep their 6-foot distance,” said Mona Rice of the Property Owners Association of Hilltop Lakes, Inc.
Pebble Creek instituted guidelines in mid-March, then updated them on March 27. The club isn’t allowing guest play, encouraging walking and limiting groups to four.
The new guidelines haven’t discouraged golfers from getting in a round during the pandemic.
“Our members have been very eager to comply with anything we put out there to make sure they still do have the opportunity to play,” Slade said. “They’ve been wonderful and the city has been wonderful in working with us in giving us the guidelines to operate.”
Traffic is down at most courses, but Pecan Lakes gained golfers when courses in the Houston area closed, pro shop worker Jake Dulaney said. Some of those Houston courses are now re-opening. Copperas Hollow is seeing a few more A&M students, Copperas Hollow employee Jason King said.
Slade pointed out that several aspects of golf almost help promote social distancing, starting with giving a fellow golfer plenty of room to swing.
“As a golfer my whole life, I remember when I was a kiddo. I walked up behind somebody and they had a golf club in their hand and they put it over their shoulder like an umbrella,” Slade said. “And it caught me right above the eye, and at that point I kind of realized I didn’t want to be within eight feet of anybody with a golf club anyway, because they may make a practice swing or I may make a practice swing. Or we both might make a practice swing at the same time and get our clubs tangled up and bend the shaft.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.