Leanthony Dykes scored 15 points to lead the Mumford boys basketball team past Iola 34-32 on Tuesday in the Class 2A bi-district playoffs at Rudder’s The Armory.
Mumford advances to face San Saba in the area playoffs at a time and site to be determined.
Mumford 34, Iola 32
MUMFORD — Leanthony Dykes 15, Raevon Moore 7, Desmond Gamble 4, Charles Lockett 3, Brant Scarbrough 3, Henry Jones 2.
Mumford 6 4 15 9 — 34
Iola 5 3 11 13 — 32
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.