Aubrie King, who led Mumford to a boys state basketball championship as a player, is coming back as the Mustangs head coach.
King, who started four seasons for the Mustangs, will replace Mike Scarborough. King led Mumford to the state tournament three times, a run the Mustangs capped by winning the 2014 Class A Division I state title with a 64-57 victory over Muenster to finish a 39-1 season.
King, who played at St. Edward’s in Austin and Mary Hardin-Baylor, was an assistant the last two seasons at Flatonia under former Mumford head coach Chris Sodek, who coached the Mustangs for 13 years before leaving after the state championship season.
