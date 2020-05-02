For four years in the Bryan softball program, Natalia Garcia has been one of the Lady Vikings’ most versatile players.
Garcia and first baseman Micah Ruiz earned team MVP awards while on the JV squad after filling in as pitcher and catcher after last-minute vacancies. During her sophomore and junior year, Garcia filled in on varsity as a pinch runner and came off the bench when needed before settling into her role as a right fielder as a senior this season.
Despite the constant movement, Garcia said she’s felt calm through it all. She calls second base her favorite position but says her experience growing up in softball helped her adapt and change positions quickly.
“Natalia has always been a huge team player for our program,” head coach Enrique Luna said. “She understood her role and handled it so well. Sometimes you want to play in the position that you’ve been working at so hard, but we talked to her and put [the utility role] in front of her and she did a great job for us.”
More than anything Garcia wanted to master hitting this season, and she arguably did. In Bryan’s 23 games this year, Garcia had a .420 batting average, going 21-for-50 in the shortened season with 16 runs scored and nine RBIs.
“I have my seasons where I can’t really get my hitting going,” Garcia said. “My junior year it was hard for me, because I couldn’t really hit and see live pitching. Coming in this year, I knew I needed to get my hitting under control, so I tried to figure out what worked best for me and I finally grew confident at the plate.”
Garcia helped the Lady Vikings to a 18-5 record with an 11-game winning streak and tournament championship to close out the season.
The University Interscholastic League canceled the remaining spring sports on April 17 due to the coronavirus — the same day that would have been Bryan’s Senior Night had the season continued as scheduled. Luna and the team’s parents celebrated the seniors that night by putting on the stadium’s lights at 8:20 p.m., which is 2020 in military time, and had a drive-thru celebration.
The canceled season also put other yearly traditions on hold, including Bryan’s tradition of hanging posters of its seniors at the stadium. On Tuesday, Luna received the posters and said giving them to his four seniors was a bittersweet moment, especially after they put their heart into the game for four years.
“Even though it was cut short, I hope [Garcia] realizes that she left a mark on our program because she put the team above herself, doing what’s best for the team and the program, not just what’s best for her,” Luna said.
Garcia said Bryan was having success this season because they were having fun and were focused on playing as a team. She’s happy the team was able to go out with a bang after winning the Brownsville tournament a week before the season was put on hold in the beginning of March. She also experienced her favorite softball memory at the tournament, which included giving Vela their third out after a hit to right field that ended the game and gave the Lady Vikings the title.
With fond memories of her time at Bryan, Garcia is looking forward to attending Texas State in the fall. She will major in exercise and sports science with a concentration in rehabilitation. Garcia originally planned to stay in town for college and even bounced around the idea of continuing her softball career, but after some encouragement from her parents to move outside the Brazos Valley, she knew going to Texas State was the best move.
“I’m very excited yet very scared,” she joked.
Garcia hopes to become an athletic trainer after college. She said after working as a trainer in the fall and then playing softball in the spring every year, she found a passion for helping other athletes and wants to continue.
“I really like being on a team and being on the field,” Garcia said. “I like the idea of going and working for a major league team, but I also like the idea of working with kids and being able to show them why I fell in love with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.