The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to approve an extra year of eligibility for all spring sport athletes who had their seasons canceled because of COVID-19, but now schools have to find a way to pay for it and make it all work.
A&M first-year athletic director Ross Bjork was pleased with the decision and the flexibility offered by the ruling, but if all of the department’s seniors in baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track and field return for the 2020-21 season it will cost approximately $565,000, based on the aid they received for this school year.
“We think that number will be less but we won’t have specifics until really all those conversations take place [between coaches, players and administrators],” Bjork said Tuesday during a video teleconference.
Many spring athletes have partial scholarships, so they might not want to pay for another year of education, especially if they will have only 25% of their schooling paid. They might have budgeted for four years, not a fifth. Others could already have accepted jobs or graduate assistant positions, Bjork said.
“Now it’s up to our coaches and our administration, we all sit down, we figure out, where do they want to go with this.” Bjork said. “They always have exit meetings with student-athletes, so they can now have those conversations with our student-athletes in due course. We are only on March 31, so we have a little bit of time to work on this.”
Each coach will figure out what’s best for his or her program, the school will look at the cost and the student-athlete impact “and then we’ll make the right decision,” Bjork said.
Seniors in spring sports that return will allow schools to exceed the NCAA limits on scholarships. For example, a baseball team bringing back seniors totaling two scholarships will be able to extend the 11.7 limit to 13.7.
Bork admitted that potentially could be an advantage to teams bringing back several seniors. The NCAA also is giving schools the flexibility of giving seniors zero aid up to the level they had this school year. That seemingly favors schools with bigger budgets.
The nation’s best junior baseball players also could big winners in the ruling. Texas A&M junior pitcher Asa Lacy, projected to be a Top 10 pick in the major league baseball draft, now has the option of returning for a second junior season if he doesn’t like where he’s drafted or the club’s offer.
“I think this gave [juniors] some leverage in the major league baseball draft as well and gave probably their future I think a little bit of a positive as well,” Bjork said. “So I think your junior class in baseball was benefited by this decision as well.”
The national stoppage of elective surgery because of the coronavirus also is affecting some A&M athletes.
“We’re working with our local orthopedic doctors on that right now to try to at least have something on the books so we can get them scheduled as soon as we can,” Bjork said.
A&M had 190 student-athletes in town as of last Wednesday, down from 265 from the previous week, Bjork said.
“[Monday], we served 110 meals [in the Slocum Center],” Bork said.
It was in the 140-160 range the first two weeks.
Bjork has been working from home, seldom venturing outside in the last week. He’s still putting in full days, sometimes with as many as nine video or teleconferences in a day.
“So, I seem to more busy than I was before with all this craziness,” he said. “But it’ll smooth out at some point in time, but I’ve just tried to keep the same routine.”
The 2020 SEC spring meetings, scheduled for the last week of May in Destin, have been canceled because of the coronavirus.
The SEC spring meetings were attended by university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, select student-athletes, senior woman administrators, faculty athletics representatives, communications directors, and head coaches in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.
“The SEC spring meetings represent one of our Conference’s great traditions and provide an opportunity to celebrate the past year, plan for the future and focus on our mission to serve people through our universities,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. “We regret this year’s event will not be held as planned, but we know cancellation is appropriate in the light of supporting safety and well-being during this unprecedented public health crisis.”
The spring meetings have been held in Destin annually since 1985.
The league’s next big meeting event is the SEC Football Media Days scheduled for July 13-16 in Atlanta.
