All NCAA Division I student-athletes who incurred expenses related to canceled foreign trips or prospective student-athletes who had expenses related to canceled official or unofficial recruiting visits will have that money reimbursed by the school. The action was taken by the NCAA on Friday to assist schools and student-athletes in response to the coronavirus.
The NCAA will vote on March 30 on eligibility relief for student-athletes whose seasons were impacted by the coronavirus.
